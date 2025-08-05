Aeroflow Health Celebrates Maine’s Tax Exemption Law on Home Medical Equipment for Its Impact on New Mothers

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, proudly celebrates the passing of LD 145 to exempt durable medical equipment from sales tax in Maine, including breast pumps. Effective January 1, 2026, the bill will support residents and new mothers across the state by reducing financial barriers and improving access to the medical supplies they depend on for daily living and recovery at home.

Maine is home to 36,480 babies, and as many as 31% live in households with incomes less than twice the federal poverty line. Added costs from sales tax can create serious barriers to mothers looking to purchase quality breast pumps to support them through the demands of early motherhood. If not passed on to consumers, the tax is absorbed by suppliers, often limiting the range of products they can offer. Aeroflow Health advocated for this legislation to ensure mothers have a range of high-quality options to choose from when it comes to their care.

“This bill helps remove a key barrier to care patients face at the point of purchase, where added costs can prevent them from obtaining the medical supplies they need,” said Ryan Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer of Aeroflow Health. “Today, we’re applauding Maine legislators for their efforts in expanding access to breast pumps that are vital for mothers throughout the state, but our work doesn’t stop here. Aeroflow Health will continue advocating for policies that help make healthcare more affordable and accessible for families nationwide.”

For over a decade, Aeroflow Health has remained a vocal advocate for patients, helping break down barriers blocking access to reliable care. The passing of Maine’s LD 145 follows Aeroflow’s success in passing tax exemptions on medically necessary products in Nevada, Texas, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, in addition to their national advocacy efforts to expand healthcare access through lobbying at our nation’s capital.

For more information about Aeroflow Health and its commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes, visit aeroflowinc.com .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

Media Contact:

FischTank PR

aeroflow@fischtankpr.com