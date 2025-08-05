Vistar Media and Acxiom Partner to Bring Richer Audience Targeting to Out-of-Home Advertising

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media and part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, today announced a new data integration with Acxiom , the Interpublic Group (IPG)-owned enterprise customer intelligence company. This strategic partnership brings Acxiom’s robust consumer data directly into Vistar’s demand-side platform (DSP) , enabling more personalized, effective OOH campaigns for brands and agencies across the U.S.

“We’re making it easier for brands to reach real people—not just broad demographics—with messages that actually matter,” said Amanda Flugstad-Clarke, Senior Director of Data Partnerships at Vistar Media. “By bringing Acxiom’s rich audience segments directly into our platform, we’re giving advertisers access to smarter targeting at scale. And for our partners at IPG, this integration offers a faster, more seamless way to plan and launch data-driven OOH campaigns that truly deliver.”

Through this integration, advertisers gain streamlined access to more than 500 high-quality audience segments powered by Acxiom’s ethically sourced and privacy-conscious data. These audiences span demographics, financial behaviors, lifestyle interests, purchase activity and life stage indicators. That means any brand in Vistar’s DSP can tap into this data to seamlessly plan and activate campaigns that reach the right people, at the right moments, on a national scale.

IPG agencies and clients also have a powerful new advantage when planning traditional OOH campaigns: access to Acxiom audience data within Vistar’s Adstruc platform . This integration makes it easier than ever to discover and activate valuable audiences during the planning phase, streamline workflows and improve precision for advertisers with IPG seats in the platform.

“We are thrilled that this partnership creates a powerhouse combination of Acxiom's best-in-class consumer data with the industry's largest marketplace for out-of-home inventory, enabling marketers across all verticals to engage people anywhere and everywhere with precision,” said Martin Wexler, EVP of Product Revenue and Partnerships at Acxiom.

With more than 5,000 descriptive and predictive attributes, Acxiom’s data provides a rich foundation for building smarter campaigns across a wide range of industries and objectives, from financial services and retail to healthcare and CPG. With DOOH’s ability to reach consumers throughout their daily journeys, marketers now have a more impactful way to deliver relevant messaging when and where it matters most.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com .