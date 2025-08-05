Tive Takes Home Four Industry Awards for Advancing Global Supply Chains

BOSTON , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, has been recognized with four industry awards during the first half of 2025—celebrating the company’s innovation, customer impact, and commitment to smarter, safer, more sustainable supply chains.

Tive was named a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves “Fraud Fighters” Awards , included in SupplyChainBrain’s 2025 list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners , selected as one of CRN’s 10 Hottest IoT Startups of 2025 , and recognized by Inbound Logistics as a 2025 Green Technology Partner.

“Seeing our hard work and dedication acknowledged across innovation, sustainability, fraud prevention, and customer impact means a lot—and it is a clear message to our team and customers that we continue to remain focused on the right things,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive.

Combatting Cargo Theft with Real-Time Awareness

Recognized by FreightWaves with a 2025 Fraud Fighters Award, Tive is setting a new standard for cargo security. Companies such as Potomac Metals, Vianney, and Dulces de la Rosa have used Tive’s real-time trackers and sensor data to recover stolen shipments within hours, avoiding six-figure losses and major operational fallout.

The company’s newest innovation—the Tive Seal —is designed to meet the rising threat of cargo theft by providing real-time security threat detection that goes far beyond traditional protection. Developed in partnership with TydenBrooks, the Tive Seal pairs tamper-evident cable design with Bluetooth-enabled smart technology that immediately alerts teams when cargo is accessed without authorization. Whether a Seal is cut, tampered with, or compromised while in transit, the system delivers instant location data and seamless communication with Tive’s Solo 5G trackers and cloud platform—closing the gap between theft and response.

Earning Trust Through Impact

Tive was also named one of SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners—an award based entirely on customer nominations. The recognition is a direct reflection of Tive’s customer-first approach and measurable impact across industries including food and beverage, high-value goods, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences.

Driving Innovation in IoT

As one of CRN’s 10 Hottest IoT Startups of 2025, Tive was recognized for redefining what real-time visibility can do for modern supply chains. In the last year, the company has expanded its technology portfolio with advanced digital locking solutions, launched a validated tracker for pharmaceutical shipments, and raised $40 million in funding to accelerate R&D and global growth.

Building a More Sustainable Supply Chain

At Tive, sustainability is built into how the company designs, delivers, and supports its technology. That commitment earned Tive a spot on the Inbound Logistics 2025 list of Green Technology Partners—which recognizes companies helping to create a more responsible and resource-efficient logistics ecosystem.

Through its Green Program , Tive enables customers to return and reuse tracking devices—cutting back on e-waste, lowering production demand, and extending device lifecycles. Its real-time visibility data also empowers shippers to make smarter, more fuel-efficient routing decisions that reduce emissions and support broader ESG goals.

To see how Tive is helping companies protect shipments, reduce waste, and deliver with confidence, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .