Dandy Hub and Dandy Insights Help DSOs Grow Revenue, Scale Smarter

New Dandy offerings help DSOs streamline operations and drive revenue

Dandy Hub gives DSOs a centralized portal to manage lab relationships

Dandy Insights provides actionable intelligence to improve clinical performance



NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy, the fully digital dental lab, today announced the launch of Dandy Hub and Dandy Insights, a new product experience for dental service organizations (DSOs). Dandy Hub and Dandy Insights help DSOs streamline their operations, identify areas for improvement, and make faster, more informed decisions.

The launches are the first in a series of upcoming Dandy offerings for DSOs, which are increasingly choosing Dandy for its high-quality products, industry-leading turnaround times and hyper-efficient digital workflows. Dandy is a preferred lab partner for organizations including APEX Dental Partners, Dental Care Alliance, and My Community Dental Centers. Practices at more than 80 DSOs have signed up with Dandy in the first half of 2025 alone.

“We see a huge opportunity to improve DSOs’ operations, analytics, and patient outcomes,” said Dandy Head of Product Amir Pelleg. “By closing a major visibility gap for large organizations, Dandy Hub and Dandy Insights help them drive more revenue and increase their profitability.”

Supporting DSO Growth

Dandy Hub and Dandy Insights surface clinical performance data and insights previously buried in spreadsheets and siloed systems. Instead of combing through feedback forms and reports, DSOs can access the information they need in just a few clicks, helping their clinicians free up valuable chairtime and reduce costly mistakes.

Dandy Hub is a centralized portal that helps dental leaders control their lab work as they scale. With Dandy Hub, DSOs can manage users, view order details, download invoices and make bulk payments across their practices, streamlining their day-to-day work and financial operations.

Dandy Insights works hand-in-hand with Dandy Hub to provide granular performance data and concrete recommendations for improving clinical performance. Unlike traditional lab reports, Dandy Insights surfaces metrics across the lab workflow, including scan quality, prep issues, and remake rates, broken down by doctor, location, and product type. It offers real-time benchmarking to help DSOs spot areas for improvement and provides practical advice on what to do next, such as reviewing helpful articles, assigning follow-up training, or scheduling expert sessions to help mentor clinicians. Better training means less chairtime and fewer remakes, creating better patient flow and more revenue opportunities — another way Dandy boosts DSOs’ bottom line.

Quotes

“Dandy Hub and Insights give DSO leaders something they’ve never had before: an integrated system to manage their lab relationship and maintain clinical quality across every practice in their organization. Dandy Hub and Dandy Insights solve problems we consistently hear about from our DSO customers: unreliable billing processes, a lack of clinical visibility, and scattered data that’s difficult to act on. It’s a big step forward, and there are many more to come as we expand these offerings and invest in new ones to meet the unique needs of DSOs.” — Amir Pelleg, Head of Product, Dandy

"Dandy has completely changed the way we manage our lab work. Their end-to-end workflows give us complete visibility into the process. Normally, with a lab, you have to pick from speed, quality, and service. With Dandy, we get all three: top-quality products, hands-on support, and faster delivery than we’ve ever experienced. Dandy has been with us every step of the way. From initial training to day-to-day operations, they've acted as a true partner helping us grow with confidence." — Dr. Bob Stefanski, Chief Dental Officer, My Community Dental Centers

Availability

Dandy Hub and Dandy Insights are available now in beta release.

Additional Resources

About Dandy

Dandy is building the modern operating system for dentistry, powering the world’s most advanced dental labs. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.

