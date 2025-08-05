CCC delivers donated Canadian military assistance to Ukraine

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce the latest delivery of Canadian military assistance donated by the Department of National Defence (DND) to the government of Ukraine. The donations were manufactured by Colt Canada in Kitchener, Ontario, then shipped by air to Ukraine.

As part of the Government of Canada’s assistance to Ukraine, CCC is working with DND to provide timely and effective sourcing of military equipment for the Ukrainian government. Since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, CCC has facilitated the delivery of almost $2 billion of Canadian in-kind aid to Ukraine.

CCC is an executing agency for the delivery of the Government of Canada’s in-kind foreign aid. Over the past 60 years, CCC’s Sourcing for Canadian aid delivery service has provided a specialized procurement solution to quickly and efficiently deliver Canadian donations in rapidly changing environments.

In addition to delivering Canada’s military aid to Ukraine, this service also enables a wide range of Canadian government initiatives, including for urgent disaster relief, combating human trafficking, and supporting anti-terrorism efforts.

“Canada remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity. Our military support not only demonstrates our solidarity with the Ukrainian people but also reflects our shared dedication with our allies and partners to achieving a just and lasting peace. As we continue to stand with Ukraine, we will actively seek opportunities for Canadian industry to supply tools and equipment essential to its defences. – Hon. David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence.

“CCC is proud to help deliver DND’s assistance to Ukraine. Our work ensures that critical aid reaches those who need it most, when it matters most. This mission reflects our deep commitment to supporting Canada’s international priorities and standing with our allies.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

“Colt Canada is honoured to contribute to Canada’s efforts in supporting Ukraine during this critical time. Working in close collaboration with DND and CCC, we are committed to delivering high-quality, dependable equipment that meets the operational needs of Ukrainian forces on the ground.” – Sean Congdon, President and CEO, Colt Canada.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.