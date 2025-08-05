Imprivata Introduces New Face Authentication Technology to Support Fast, Frictionless Passwordless Authentication for Frontline Workers

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today introduced advanced face authentication technology to further expand the company’s passwordless capabilities. The cutting-edge solution is optimized for both shared and personal devices, providing frontline workers with secure, seamless, and consistent authentication across their endpoints, applications, and workflows. This allows organizations to eliminate password friction and drive productivity while maintaining strong identity assurance and satisfying complex regulatory requirements.

"Organizations have a responsibility to manage cybersecurity in a way that effectively reduces risk while also enabling the workforce. Passwordless authentication is becoming an essential tool for reducing this risk without slowing down core processes, especially in fast-paced environments like healthcare, by making access frictionless, fast, and secure, allowing teams to stay focused on what really matters,” said Tracey Touma, Sr. Cybersecurity Business Liaison at the Cleveland Clinic.

A frictionless user experience

Unlike other solutions that require repeated enrollment, Imprivata offers centralized template management that allows users to enroll once, and then authenticate across authorized devices, applications, and workflows.

With built-in liveness detection, support for standard and embedded webcams, and optimization for environments where clinicians or other users need to wear face masks, Imprivata enables low-friction authentication without the need for expensive specialty hardware, like infrared cameras. This reduces user frustration, minimizes IT overhead necessary to support enrollments or failed authentications, and allows frontline workers to remain focused on the task at hand.

In addition, Imprivata’s new face authentication technology and passwordless authentication capabilities are tailored for high-velocity, shared-use environments and complex workflows. Some examples include:

Shared mobile device access: Face authentication is now integrated into Imprivata Mobile Access Management to enable fast and easy passwordless MFA for the checkout of shared mobile devices. This personalizes the user experience, enabling frontline workers to take full advantage of the benefits of mobile devices. It also ensures organizations have effective security and device management controls in place that do not create barriers for users.

Self-service password reset: By using face-based verification, which can even be combined with an SMS code sent to an authorized mobile device for added security, users can easily reset their own credentials from any device. This significantly minimizes barriers for employees while reducing helpdesk calls and the associated cost and burden to IT teams.

Electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS): Unlike commercially available options, Imprivata’s face authentication technology complies with DEA-required two-factor authentication for EPCS. Prescribers can more quickly and easily send EPCS orders using a passwordless workflow to improve patient safety and satisfaction while minimizing drug diversion and fraud.



“Our vision is to deliver seamless, passwordless access that works wherever and however clinicians and other frontline workers in mission-critical industries operate,” said Chip Hughes, Chief Product Officer at Imprivata. “Important to this vision is creating a consistent user experience, so our new capabilities will support face authentications for authorized devices—both shared and personal—as well as all applications and workflows. The result will be fast, frictionless access for all users to improve productivity while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance.”

A new standard for identity assurance

In addition to user experience and workflow benefits, Imprivata’s new face authentication technology improves security and regulatory compliance. It is designed to meet the stringent needs of highly regulated industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and the public sector, supporting frameworks such as HIPAA, NIST, CJIS, and CMMC.

With the introduction of this new capability, Imprivata continues to advance its commitment to delivering passwordless access that is fast, secure, and adaptive to every environment. Face authentication complements the full suite of authentication methods that Imprivata offers, which includes fingerprint, FIDO-compliant tokens, mobile apps, and proximity-based Hands Free solutions, among others. This flexibility enables organizations to achieve stronger identity assurance with less friction for users—ultimately improving workflows, reducing risk, and driving better outcomes.

About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata’s platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enable organizations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

Media Contact

press@imprivata.com