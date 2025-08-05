Manatt Expands Energy and Environmental Regulatory and Policy Capabilities with Former EPA Regional Administrator

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of National Advisor Mike Stoker to the Firm’s Energy, Environment and Real Estate group. Stoker brings more than four decades of experience in government and public relations focusing on agriculture, energy, labor, land use and environmental policy. His deep ties throughout the West Coast, as well as demonstrated ability in implementing cutting-edge policy across the country, further strengthen Manatt’s energy and environmental offerings in the region and nationally.

“As energy and environmental clients continue to adapt to constant regulatory and policy changes, navigating this evolving landscape requires deep industry knowledge, technical understanding and regulatory foresight that Manatt’s integrated team is well-positioned to provide,” said Susan Hori, Partner and Co-Leader of Manatt’s Energy, Environment and Real Estate group. “Mike is one of California’s leading authorities in energy policy and brings a unique blend of regulatory insight, practical experience and key relationships that makes him an invaluable asset for clients at the intersection of business, policy and the law.”

Leveraging his impressive career in federal and state policymaking, Stoker helps clients navigate complex issues and develop strategies that maximize business growth while maintaining adherence to industry best practices. He has an extensive background working with organizations in the oil and gas, mining and agriculture industries, particularly across California. His technical background, combined with his deep legal experience, fortifies the Firm’s capabilities in supporting energy and environmental clients with state and federal regulatory compliance, litigation and transactions while protecting their interests, assets and reputations.

“Mike’s leadership in energy and environmental policy is unparalleled, having driven countless pivotal initiatives at the federal, state and local levels and supporting investors, producers, developers, manufacturers, Pacific Island territories and tribal entities through challenging projects,” said Matthew Williamson, Partner and Leader of Manatt’s Energy and Environment group. “His arrival offers our clients unique insight into the inner workings and decision-making of government agencies grappling with complex policy issues.”

Stoker served as the Southwest Regional Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where he played a pivotal role in shaping environmental policy in the western U.S. and Pacific Islands during the first Trump Administration. He has extensive state and local policy experience as a former elected member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, former Majority Counsel to Congress, former Chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, and former California Deputy Secretary of State.

“I have long admired Manatt's dedication to its clients and its forward-thinking approach to legal and advisory services, and the Firm’s commitment to collaboration and client service aligns perfectly with my own values,” said Stoker. “I look forward to working with this talented team of lawyers, consultants and advisors in partnering with our clients pursuing their business goals.”

Stoker joins the Firm’s roster of legal and consulting professionals who have also joined over the last year across core industry sectors, including Digital and Technology (Tod Cohen and Vejay Lalla); Entertainment (Kimberly Lord); Financial Services (Hope Adams and James Williams); Government and Regulatory (Nicholas (Nick) Doherty, Chris Dombrowski, Richard Leib and Darrell Steinberg); and Health Care (Haider Andazola, Patrick Brennan, Doug Brown, Pat Cerundolo, Richard Cho, Mandy Cohen, Elizabeth Dervan, Kyla Ellis, Vin Gupta, Erin Estey Hertzog, Amy Hunsberger, Ross Margulies, Ellen Montz, Tina Papagiannopoulos, Alexander Somodevilla, Joshua Tauber, and Shaina Zurlin).

Stoker earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkely.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

CONTACT:

Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP