Gleim Announces Strategic Partnership with Wiley to Empower Accounting Educators and Students with the Innovative Gleim Kieso Course Companion

Gainesville Florida, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep, the leader in accounting certification review for over 50 years, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Wiley, one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning. The collaboration brings to market the Gleim Kieso Course Companion—an exclusive solution designed to transform learning in the classroom, for the CPA Exam, and beyond.

This integration marks the pairing of two industry leaders by connecting unparalleled Gleim CPA review resources directly with Kieso’s trusted “Intermediate Accounting” text and WileyPLUS courseware platform used by educators nationwide. The result: a seamless bridge between academic theory and career-readiness that enables professors to boost students' understanding and reinforce concepts while preparing them for the future, one lecture at a time.

Empowering Educators, Advancing Careers

Created specifically for professors and accounting programs, the Gleim Kieso Course Companion provides direct access to over 460 rigorous CPA FAR multiple-choice questions, mapped to Kieso’s learning objectives, and more than 200 challenging, exam-quality, task-based simulations. With ready-to-use practice sets and a gradebook for integration into popular LMS platforms, professors can now offer students a classroom experience that provides challenging CPA content to build their skills and confidence.

A Game-Changer for Students. For students, the Course Companion is a dynamic extension of the classroom—unlocking clear, concise explanations of complex topics with CPA FAR multiple-choice questions and exam simulations, all delivered by pre-made assignments that build student confidence and mastery of the subject. Through this partnership, students using Kieso, Intermediate Accounting, 19e in WileyPLUS will have access to these exclusive resources for the special rate of $35.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values. “Preparing students for their future finance and accounting careers has always been a core value of Wiley’s accounting courseware portfolio. We're thrilled to partner with Gleim—an industry leader with over 50 years of experience helping students excel on the CPA exam. Together, this collaboration opens exciting new opportunities to expand our impact and better support the next generation of accounting professionals,” said Lyssa Vanderbeek, Group Vice President for Courseware at Wiley.

“We are excited to join forces with Wiley to deliver the Gleim Kieso Course Companion,” said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim. “By connecting Wiley’s long-proven Kieso curriculum with our industry-leading CPA exam prep, we’re providing professors with powerful classroom tools and giving students the confidence and resources necessary to be successful in their accounting careers.”

Available for Fall 2025 Adoption

The Gleim Kieso Course Companion is now available for course adoption and will seamlessly integrate into classrooms already using WileyPLUS for Kieso Intermediate Accounting, 19e. Within WileyPLUS, students also get to sample bonus CPA FAR questions and solution walkthrough videos to experience the benefits of the Gleim Kieso Course Companion. To request adoption or a demo, visit https://www.gleim.com/professor/kieso-course-companion-professor/

The Official Pre-Launch Event, held on August 4, 2025, celebrated the Wiley Gleim partnership and the Gleim Kieso Course Companion at the 2025 American Accounting Association Annual Meeting and Conference on Teaching & Learning in Accounting. Conference attendees also had the opportunity to learn more at a special demonstration, Shaping Tomorrow: The New Gleim + Wiley Partnership – Introducing the New Kieso Course Companion.

About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years, Gleim’s mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers’ time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim, visit https://www.gleim.com/

