Metrc and BioTrack Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Cannabis Technology Solutions

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries, announced a strategic partnership with BioTrack , a long-standing cannabis technology company. BT Government, Inc. has been established as a new entity to manage BioTrack’s government-facing operations and will operate independently from Metrc and BioTrack.

The independent structure of BT Government, led by Moe Afaneh, ensures continuity for state programs while allowing each company to focus on its core strengths. BioTrack will expand its focus on commercial cannabis solutions, including ERP and POS platforms, while Metrc’s partnership with BT Government will support the delivery of regulatory technology to state partners. This alignment enables both organizations to better serve their respective audiences and drive innovation across the cannabis technology ecosystem.

Metrc’s existing track-and-trace states will not experience any disruption or impact as a result of this partnership – operations will continue seamlessly and without change. BioTrack will continue to operate as an independent organization and will maintain its commitment to serving its clients across all markets.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the cannabis industry through innovation, transparency, and regulatory integrity,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. “By working together, we can uphold consistency for state programs while BioTrack accelerates its investment in commercial technology.”

“BioTrack has long been a key contributor in the cannabis track-and-trace industry and will continue to serve our commercial clients with robust and reliable solutions and first-in-class customer support,” stated Zachary Venegas, CEO of BioTrack. “This partnership provides an opportunity for seamless integration with all of our existing traceability systems.”

This announcement comes at a time of continued growth and maturation for the legal cannabis industry, which is projected to exceed $40 billion in total market value in 2025. As more states adopt and refine regulatory frameworks, the need for scalable, secure, and transparent compliance systems has never been greater.

“We’re excited to partner with Metrc to deliver robust compliance solutions to state regulators,” said Moe Afaneh, General Manager of BT Government. “At the same time, BioTrack is doubling down on its commercial offerings, bringing new innovations to ERP and POS systems that empower cannabis businesses to thrive.”

A key focus of this partnership is reducing friction for both regulators and businesses by facilitating faster innovation, better public safety outcomes, and more efficient oversight. Through features including lab shopping prevention, individual product verification, and actionable data insights for regulators, Metrc continues to invest in a consistent and transparent regulatory framework to serve states, operators, and consumers alike.

About Metrc

Metrc is a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries. In the U.S. cannabis sector, the company’s solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 29 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

About BioTrack

BioTrack is a leading provider of technology, analytics, and payment solutions for the cannabis industry. The company’s comprehensive platform offers robust compliance management, detailed inventory tracking, and an easy-to-use point-of-sale system. BioTrack’s solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of the cannabis industry, ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency. With a presence in 38 states and 13 countries, BioTrack is trusted by businesses and governments worldwide to manage and monitor cannabis operations.

