SECU MD Selects Lenders Cooperative to Power Business Lending Operations

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders Cooperative, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing technology to U.S. financial institutions, announced today that SECU (State Employees’ Credit Union of Maryland) has selected its lending platform to streamline and modernize the credit union’s business lending operations.

This investment in financial technology reinforces SECU’s deep commitment to empowering Maryland businesses, recognizing their critical role as drivers of job creation, innovation, and economic growth. By partnering with Lenders Cooperative, SECU is investing in technology that will automate workflows across commercial and small business lending. This strategic investment directly supports the prosperity and sustainability of Maryland’s small business community.

By adopting Lenders Cooperative’s end-to-end lending platform, SECU’s business members can expect a simplified, seamless lending experience, faster approvals, and a more personalized service, furthering their capacity to thrive and positively impact Maryland’s local economy.

“As we continue to expand our support for Maryland’s vibrant small business community, having the right technology partner is essential,” said Drew McKone, SVP, Chief Service Operations Officer at SECU. “Lenders Cooperative’s platform enables us to streamline processes, provide quicker access to capital, and support the growth and success of Maryland businesses, aligning directly with our mission of strengthening communities through financial wellness.”

In addition to the platform, SECU will utilize Lenders Cooperative’s LSP underwriting services to augment internal capacity and support continued loan growth with confidence and consistency.

“Lenders Cooperative is proud to have been selected by SECU to help them modernize their operations,” said Cary Cooper, CEO of Lenders Cooperative. “With the right technology and strategic support, they’re enhancing efficiency while staying focused on the needs of their members.”

ABOUT SECU

SECU ("see-Q"), Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, serves over 250,000 members via 23 Financial Centers across the state, including 21 Financial Centers, 1 Digital Center, and a Virtual Financial Center. As a member-owned, not-for-profit organization, SECU puts its members first. Membership is open to all of Maryland, with over 1,900 ways to join. You may be eligible through a family member, work, the college you attended, state employment, an organization you are affiliated with, or simply through a one-time donation to SECU’s partner, the SECU MD Foundation. Headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU offers convenient access to over 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network, as well as access to expert financial planners. With more than $5 billion in assets, SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets in the U.S. Insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.secumd.org or follow SECU on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

ABOUT LENDERS COOPERATIVE

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the only platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to SBA Lender Service Provider (LSP) support, credit underwriting, loan operations, and more—empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

