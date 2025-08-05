SUCCESS® Magazine’s Media Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine revealed Maria Menounos, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and wellness entrepreneur of Heal Squad x Maria Menounos, on the cover of its September/October 2025 issue. Dubbed the Media issue, the magazine's exclusive content is highlighting influential media professionals across news, television, and social media, who are using their platforms to spark meaningful conversation and create content that drives impact in business and personal development.

“Producing brilliant media content and setting the standard for new and creative innovative forms of communication, the media industry is empowering audiences and accelerating entertainment,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief and VP Publishing of SUCCESS® Enterprises. “I had the opportunity to sit down with Maria Menounos, a multihyphenate media star balancing wellness, ambition, and passion. We discussed her dynamic career as an entrepreneur, journalist, and mom—and how she has shared her vulnerable yet courageous health journey while continuously uplifting entertainment while staying true to her core values.”

Maria Menounos, widely recognized and celebrated in her early career as a red carpet host, has evolved into a multifaceted force in the entertainment world. From television and acting to launching Heal Squad x Maria Menounos, she embodies what it means to be resilient, creative, and authentic. Her voice in the media industry is unmistakable—empowering audiences, advocating for health, and pushing boundaries in each of her roles.

The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine's Media issue is to honor influential and enterprising industry trailblazers who are shining on- and off-screen.

