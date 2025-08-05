New From Palmetto Publishing! Author Explores the Complexity of Human Nature, the Strength of the Human Spirit, and the Capacity of Unyielding Love Via Literary Narratives

Charleston, SC, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Robert Kenneth Dator eagerly announces, in conjunction with Palmetto Publishing, the debut of his short story collection The Path of the Moon: And Other Stories.

Written as a testament to human indomitability, The Path of the Moon: And Other Stories deftly illustrates how beautifully strange, challenging, and precious humanity is. Split into two parts (“Journeys” and “Desires”), the book first focuses on emotional journeys, and the latter part narrows in on humanity’s relentless pursuit of joy and fulfillment.

In Desires, readers will encounter characters as different as their settings—from the bustle of cities past and present to the depths of the great northwestern forests and beyond. In Journeys, readers will be treated to vignettes of extraordinary moments in time. Despite the fleeting nature of the moments described, they all hold complexities of hope, fear, and aspiration; resilience in the face of adversity; and the remarkable capacity of love to heal, inspire, and transform.

For the literary, the inspired, and the students of the human psyche, The Path of the Moon: And Other Stories is a must-read from an accomplished author.

The Path of the Moon: And Other Stories is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Robert Kenneth Dator, a native of Long Island, New York, has called many places home, including a decade in Sydney, Australia. An honors graduate of Guilford College, Robert also holds a Masters of Liberal Studies from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. His life, reminiscent of literary icons Jack London and Jack Kerouac, promises a wealth of untold stories. Now residing in Greensboro, North Carolina, Robert enjoys a fulfilled life as a husband, father of three, a grandfather, and the loving caretaker of four dogs. His life experiences enrich his writing, evident in his short story collection, The Path of the Moon: And Other Stories.

Media Contact: Robert Kenneth Dator, rkdator@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Robert Kenneth Dator

