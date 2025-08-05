Dragon’s Milk and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Reunite for a New Legendary Release

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft brewery and distillery New Holland Brewing Co. is announcing the return of its collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, and its Wizards of the Coast division, stewards of the iconic DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D) franchise. The collaboration kicks off with the launch of a bold new flavor in the Dragon’s Milk Reserve line. Inspired by the legendary Dragon Turtle, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Coconut Rum Barrel Reserve invites fans to embark on a new flavor adventure. This limited-edition release will be available in late August 2025 at select retailers, New Holland Brewing locations, and online at www.dragonsmilk.com/dnd .

“This collaboration is all about celebrating the power of storytelling through flavor,” said Brett Vanderkamp, CEO and founder of New Holland Brewing Company. “With the Dragon Turtle as our muse, we created a rich, coconut stout aged in rum barrels that’s as deep and complex as the world of D&D itself.”

Featuring artwork inspired by DUNGEONS & DRAGONS lore, the bottle of Coconut Rum Barrel Reserve connects the release to its mythical namesake and serves as a nod to the collaborative effort between the two brands. This launch marks the beginning of an extended agreement between Dragon’s Milk and Hasbro’s D&D brand, with additional special releases planned for later this fall. Fans can expect the return of more legendary flavors and surprises as the collaboration’s story continues to unfold.



Dragon’s Milk is one of the best-selling American-made stouts, renowned for its signature bourbon barrel aging that pushes boundaries and fuels the imagination. Over the years, it has earned numerous accolades, including Gold at the New York International Beer Competition and Silver at the Great American Beer Festival.

“We’re proud to build on the momentum of last year’s launch,” added Vanderkamp. “There’s so much more to come.”

For more information, visit www.dragonsmilk.com/dnd .

About New Holland Brewing Company



New Holland Brewing Company is a nationally renowned craft brewery and distiller headquartered in Holland, Michigan. Its beverage portfolio is available across the globe and led by flagship brands including Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout, the top-selling American-made stout; Dragon’s Milk Origin Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey; Dragon’s Milk Beer Barrel Bourbon; and Lake Life Seltzers. The brewery currently features an online store, three full-service brewpubs, and three spirits tasting rooms located throughout West Michigan. For more information, visit newhollandbrew.com. To find New Holland Brewing beverages near you, visit newhollandbrew.com/find-our-beer.



About Hasbro



Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.



Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.



About Wizards of the Coast



Wizards of the Coast develops and publishes legendary games that inspire creativity, forge friendships and build communities of global fans. A division of Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company (NASDAQ: HAS), Wizards delivers premium experiences for gamers across tabletop, video games, and digital platforms based on both new and time-honored brands, including its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and from Hasbro’s unparalleled portfolio of thousands of iconic marks.

Wizards’ diverse studio network includes first-party developers Archetype Entertainment, Invoke Studios, Atomic Arcade and Skeleton Key as well as co-venture and license partners. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Wizards fosters world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, visit https://company.wizards.com or Wizards of the Coast on LinkedIn.

New Holland Brewing Co. Media Contact:

Brian Filter

bfilter@newhollandbrew.com

517-260-5578

