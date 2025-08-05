Projectmates Launches New Brand Identity to Empower Construction Owners with Clarity and Control

Richardson, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the leading construction program management software for Owners, has announced a full brand refresh that reflects its vision for the future of capital construction: smarter, more connected, and built entirely around Owner success.

The update includes a new logo, a refined brand voice, and a clear message: Designed for Owners. Built for Success.

“This rebrand represents who we are at our core,” said Varsha Bhave, President and CTO of Projectmates. “This change is not just about how we look, it’s about how we lead. It’s a clear signal to Owners that we are fully invested in giving them control, clarity, and the confidence to deliver complex construction programs with precision.”

A Logo That Represents Owner Leadership

The new Projectmates logo reflects a core belief: every successful project starts and ends with the Owner. The largest circle in the design represents the Owner, anchoring every stakeholder and data point. Surrounding circles symbolize architects, engineers, contractors, and consultants who contribute to each project. The lines connecting them illustrate the seamless communication and data sharing that the platform enables every day.

This modern look tells a story of alignment, visibility, and control. It reinforces how Projectmates helps Owners cut through complexity to make better decisions and keep every project moving forward.

A Platform Built on What Owners Really Need

Projectmates has always focused on solving the challenges Owners face during construction. This updated brand emphasizes that commitment more clearly than ever.

Owners use Projectmates to oversee all of their construction programs in one place. The platform simplifies the most complex workflows and brings every stakeholder onto the same page. Owners get full visibility into every aspect of a project, from budgets and approvals to scheduling and field updates.

With real-time data and automated tools, teams can make smarter decisions, move faster, and reduce risk across every phase of the project. This rebrand makes it easier to see that value right from the first interaction.

A Clear Voice for a Changing Industry

Along with the visual refresh, Projectmates is introducing a more focused brand voice—strategic, supportive, and confident. The goal is to make sure every touchpoint, from the website to sales conversations, clearly reflects how the platform helps Owners succeed.

This new identity comes at a critical time. Capital programs are growing in scale and complexity. Owners across government, education, healthcare, and enterprise sectors face rising pressure to deliver more with fewer delays and tighter budgets. Projectmates is evolving to meet that challenge head-on.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built, and even more excited about what’s ahead,” Bhave said. “This brand update shows our continued commitment to Owners, and to helping them build with clarity and control.”











About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Attachments