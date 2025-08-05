VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

July 31, 2025

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: August 5, 2025

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**





170,188,190



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 186,313,413 Transfer into bearer form of 2,100 shares with double voting rights

Double voting rights granted on 1,768 ordinary shares





On July 17, 2025

Between July 26 & July 31, 2025





186,189,091

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment