Total number of shares and voting rights at July 31, 2025

5 August 2025
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|3,835, 000
|3,172,669, 760
|3,169,834, 760
|02/28/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|3,055, 955
|3,172,495, 644
|3,169,439, 689
|03/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|3,028, 955
|3,173,078, 086
|3,170,049, 131
|04/30/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,541, 848
|3,177,421, 164
|3,175,879, 316
|05/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,676, 848
|3,179,973, 369
|3,178,296, 521
|06/30/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,452, 886
|3,178,996, 038
|07/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,373, 161
|3,178,916, 313
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
