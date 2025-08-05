Total number of shares and voting rights at July 31, 2025

 | Source: Orange Orange

5 August 2025

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20252,660,056, 5993,835, 0003,172,669, 7603,169,834, 760
02/28/20252,660,056, 5993,055, 9553,172,495, 6443,169,439, 689
03/31/20252,660,056, 5993,028, 9553,173,078, 0863,170,049, 131
04/30/20252,660,056, 5991,541, 8483,177,421, 1643,175,879, 316
05/31/20252,660,056, 5991,676, 8483,179,973, 3693,178,296, 521
06/30/20252,660,056, 5991,456, 8483,180,452, 8863,178,996, 038
07/31/20252,660,056, 5991,456, 8483,180,373, 1613,178,916, 313

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

 

Attachment


Attachments

20250731_Information on number of shares and voting rights

Recommended Reading