CORRECTION -- First National Bank Alaska declares dividend for third quarter 2025

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release issued under the same headline on August 1, 2025 by First National Bank Alaska, please note that the shareholders of record date should be August 29, 2025, not September 1, 2025 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

At the Board of Directors Meeting held July 31, 2025, a cash dividend of $4.00 per share was declared, payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025.

CONTACT: Denise Brown Robinson

Secretary to the Board of Directors

907-777-3409