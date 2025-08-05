ConCntric Launches Amplify: Agentic AI Assistant Transforms Preconstruction Planning and Reporting

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConCntric , the first AI-powered preconstruction management platform transforming how teams plan and align on projects, today announced the official launch of its newest platform expansion, Amplify. Amplify is a next-generation Agentic AI that surpasses traditional Large Language Models (LLMs). While LLMs can summarize information or assist with research, Amplify is built to take action. It works autonomously inside the platform, making decisions, completing tasks, and driving progress on behalf of the user. Designed specifically for construction professionals, Amplify streamlines workflows, surfaces insights, and helps teams move faster with less manual effort.

More than a chatbot, Amplify’s functionality helps preconstruction and estimating teams manage complexity with ease. By accelerating data intake and review, generating custom reports, and logging and updating project risks and issues, Amplify allows teams to focus on what matters most: mitigation, communication, and informed decision-making.

“Amplify is more than a feature; it’s a force multiplier for preconstruction teams. With Amplify, we’re introducing a truly agentic AI that works alongside professionals to surface insights, close data gaps, and accelerate decision-making,” said Steve Dell’Orto, Founder and CEO of ConCntric . “This launch marks a major step toward our vision: a future where AI isn’t just reactive, but proactive—anticipating what you need before you ask, and giving you time back to lead with clarity and confidence.”

Designed in close collaboration with construction professionals and customers, Amplify is trained to support complex planning efforts for projects of any size. Its ability to ingest and contextualize data provided by the user, such as project documents or meeting transcripts, and analyze it alongside historical project data and information available on the web allows it to create clear dashboards, accurate risk and issue registers, and tailored insights across the platform.

“From day one, we built ConCntric as a unified, AI-native platform with a strong emphasis on structured, versatile data architecture,” said Andy Leek, ConCntric’s Head of Product . “That foundation allows Amplify – our AI assistant – to go beyond chat and take meaningful action within the platform, setting it apart from generic AI tools.”

Key Benefits:

Smarter Data Intake – Upload transcripts, notes, and emails and let Amplify identify issues, refine estimates, and streamline meeting prep.



– Upload transcripts, notes, and emails and let Amplify identify issues, refine estimates, and streamline meeting prep. Instant Visual Reports – Ask for charts, maps, or trend graphs; Amplify builds them in seconds.



– Ask for charts, maps, or trend graphs; Amplify builds them in seconds. Faster Project Setup – Analyze previous projects and auto-populate new ones with relevant information and insights.





ConCntric built Amplify to reflect the way construction teams actually work: fast-paced, cross-functional, and deadline-driven. The platform already brings teams together to align on scope, risk mitigation, and cost during preconstruction. With Amplify, that alignment goes further, shaping how project data is surfaced, understood, and turned into action. Learn more about Amplify and book a demo here .

About ConCntric:

ConCntric is purpose-built for preconstruction teams to bring clarity and efficiency to the entire planning process. Unlike point solutions, ConCntric unifies data, tools, and stakeholders in one place to accelerate decision-making and reduce risk. With powerful AI that can do more than just search and summarize, ConCntric is the only AI-focused preconstruction platform built to elevate outcomes from pursuit to breaking ground.