Annual Growth of 3% Forecast for B2B Technology Market as Early Gains Cool in Second Half of the Year, Reports Circana

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO — August 5, 2025 — Sales within the U.S. B2B technology reseller market grew 4% in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024, exceeding $32 billion in revenue between January and June. Momentum is expected to slow to 2% growth in the second half, closing the year with annual sales of nearly $66 billion, according to the latest Future of B2B Technology forecast from Circana™.

“The B2B market remains on a positive trajectory for the year, with PC refresh needs continuing to bolster demand and offset some of the headwinds from economic uncertainty,” said Mike Crosby, executive director and B2B technology industry advisor at Circana. “Improved use cases and adoption of AI PCs are also inciting demand for the category, as well as peripheral purchases.”

During the first half of the year, all B2B technology segments realized year-over-year sales revenue growth. Both IT hardware and software and services grew 3%, while cloud — the smallest segment — grew 21% as digital transformation efforts continued to expand and evolve.

Within the more than $16 billion in sales of IT hardware in the first six months of 2025, more than half of the 23 hardware groups had positive performance, led by $7 billion in computer sales, of which $4.6 billion was attributed to notebooks (+9%). Beyond notebooks, growth also came from categories like desktops (+20%), servers (+7%), workstations (+19%), handhelds and tablets (+5%), storage hardware (+2%), and input devices (+6%).

“As the second half of 2025 gets underway, the outlook remains positive amid lingering unknowns in the market, from the economy and headcount reductions to AI optimization and expanded leveraging of technology,” added Crosby. “With OEM margins under increasing pressure, this is a critical time for manufacturers to preserve profitability by leveraging tools that provide visibility into deal size trends and attach rates.”

Circana’s Future of™ is a series of industry-specific forecasts and insights that incorporate Circana’s data assets, deep industry advisor expertise, macroeconomic inputs, superior technology and advanced analytic modeling techniques.

