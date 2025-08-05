Cigar Expert Mike Glynn Shares Storage Tips for Preserving Freshness in HelloNation Magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can cigar enthusiasts in Upstate New York properly store cigars to maintain optimal freshness despite challenging weather conditions? Expert Mike Glynn of Rocky’s Wholesale Cigars provides critical advice to this pressing question in a detailed feature from HelloNation Magazine .

Cigar lovers in Upstate New York know firsthand the difficulty of maintaining cigar freshness due to the region’s dramatic seasonal changes, including harsh, dry winters and humid summers. Glynn emphasizes that improper storage can quickly compromise cigar quality, either by drying cigars out during the cold months or encouraging mold growth in warm weather. To avoid these pitfalls, Glynn highlights several key storage practices every cigar enthusiast should implement.

A properly maintained humidor is crucial, according to Glynn, as it protects cigars by maintaining stable humidity. Glynn recommends using a humidor capable of maintaining relative humidity levels between 68% and 72%, ensuring cigars age well and retain their ideal flavor and smoothness over time. Rocky’s Wholesale Cigars offers various high-quality humidors made from Spanish cedar, a material known for its natural mold-resistant properties and excellent moisture absorption.

During winter, indoor heating systems can rapidly dry cigars, causing them to lose essential oils and degrade in flavor. To combat this, Glynn advises adding humidity packs to the humidor during cold months. These inexpensive, easy-to-use packs help maintain consistent moisture levels, effectively preserving cigar freshness. Rocky’s Wholesale Cigars carries humidity packs available in different humidity percentages, allowing cigar owners precise control tailored to their specific collection.

Conversely, Glynn warns that Upstate New York’s humid summers bring increased risks of mold growth and tobacco beetle infestation. Regular weekly inspections of stored cigars become essential during this period. Glynn suggests isolating any cigars showing mold to prevent contamination. Rocky’s Wholesale Cigars also recommends using a digital hygrometer for reliable monitoring of humidity and temperature, offering accurate readings that help cigar owners quickly respond to environmental changes.

For cigar aficionados frequently traveling, Glynn underscores the importance of investing in a portable travel humidor. These compact yet effective storage options ensure cigars remain fresh and well-protected during travel, maintaining ideal humidity levels away from home. Rocky’s Wholesale Cigars features a variety of travel humidors designed for convenient, reliable cigar preservation on the go.

Glynn further advises against placing humidors near windows, direct sunlight, heating vents, or air conditioners, as these elements cause rapid fluctuations in humidity. Instead, he suggests positioning humidors in stable environments such as cabinets or bookshelves, providing additional protection for cigar preservation.

Ultimately, proper cigar storage is vital for enthusiasts in regions like Upstate New York, where changing climates pose constant challenges. Glynn's recommendations offer clear guidance for maintaining cigar freshness year-round, allowing cigar lovers to enjoy their collections fully.

Learn more about effective cigar preservation from Mike Glynn in the detailed HelloNation Magazine article, "How to Properly Store Cigars in Upstate New York: Expert Tips for Preserving Freshness."

