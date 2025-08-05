Practice AI™ & SmartAdvocate, Integrating for the Future

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AI™ is excited to announce its integration with one of the legal industry's premier case management systems, SmartAdvocate.

This rollout is part of our ongoing mission to remove friction from legal work by giving law firms and their teams a more streamlined, intuitive experience, starting with eliminating the tedious task of uploading and downloading files between platforms.

Goodbye File Juggling, Hello Effortless Automation

Legal professionals shouldn’t have to waste time hopping between systems or handling duplicate files just to keep their operations running smoothly.

“This integration with Practice AI is a perfect example of what happens when two innovative platforms come together to solve real problems for legal professionals,” said Alison Rampolla, SVP of Sales and Marketing at SmartAdvocate. “By cutting out the time-wasting tasks and creating a seamless data flow, we’re helping firms unlock greater efficiency and truly modernize their workflows.”

With these new CRM integrations, Practice AI™ clients can now:

Automatically pull documents and data from SmartAdvocate



Generate demands and case summaries using their case management data



Keep everything in sync





“We’re building for the reality of how legal work happens today, which is on the fly, across platforms, and under tight deadlines,” said Krista Garren, Head of Business Development at Practice AI. “By connecting directly with SmartAdvocate, we’re removing one of the biggest workflow bottlenecks: the back-and-forth of file management. The result for our clients is fewer clicks, less room for error, and more time spent on the work that actually matters.”

Available Now

These CRM integrations are scheduled to go live this week and will be available to all Practice AI™ clients. To learn more or schedule a personalized walkthrough, visit https://www.practice.ai.

