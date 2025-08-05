Comscore Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

RESTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Our execution through the first half of the year has been solid as we continue to build the future of cross-platform measurement," said Jon Carpenter, CEO. "Our second quarter results are underpinned by 60% growth in cross-platform revenue alongside another quarter of double-digit growth in our local TV offering - the only MRC-accredited local TV offering available to the marketplace. As we look ahead, we remain bullish on our cross-platform growth trajectory and are maintaining our previous full-year guidance."

Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter was $89.4 million compared to $85.8 million in Q2 2024 60% growth in cross-platform solutions, driven by Proximic and adoption of our cross-platform content measurement offering Double-digit growth in local TV driven by key renewals and new business

Net loss of $9.5 million compared to $1.7 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to foreign currency fluctuations, income taxes and interest on our senior debt

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $8.9 million compared to $7.2 million in Q2 2024, up 25% year over year

of $8.9 million compared to $7.2 million in Q2 2024, up 25% year over year Earned expanded U.S. JIC certification; Comscore remains the only offering in market that is both MRC accredited and JIC certified

Second Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the second quarter was $89.4 million, up 4.1% from $85.8 million in Q2 2024. Content & Ad Measurement revenue increased 6.3% compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by higher renewals and new business in local TV and an increase in our cross-platform revenue. Additionally, within our syndicated audience solutions, we closed and delivered on a key contract with a large enterprise media client that resulted in revenue being recognized earlier in the year than we anticipated. These increases were offset by lower revenue from our national TV and syndicated digital products. Research & Insight Solutions revenue declined 7.4% from Q2 2024, primarily due to lower deliveries of certain custom digital products.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $90.4 million, an increase of 4.6% from $86.5 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to higher employee compensation partially offset by lower data costs.

Net loss for the quarter was $9.5 million compared to $1.7 million in Q2 2024, resulting in net loss margins of 10.6% and 2.0% of revenue, respectively. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(2.73) and $(1.19) for Q2 2025 and Q2 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.9 million, compared to $7.2 million in Q2 2024, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 10.0% and 8.3%, respectively. Due to volatility in foreign currency exchange rates (FX), in the first quarter of 2025 we modified our adjusted EBITDA metric (as well as comparable prior periods) to exclude the impact of foreign currency transactions. As revised, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income taxes, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, transformation costs, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, gain/loss from foreign currency transactions and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $29.5 million, including $3.5 million in restricted cash. Outstanding debt principal under our senior secured term loan was $44.8 million. We had no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2025, with a remaining borrowing capacity of $15.0 million.

2025 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we are maintaining our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance from the previous quarter. We believe this guidance reflects a balanced view of our growth opportunities, particularly in local TV and cross-platform, offset by declines we expect in syndicated digital and other areas. We expect revenue in the third quarter to be roughly flat to the prior year, after taking into account the timing of revenue recognition from the key contract described above.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense, foreign currency transaction impact, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025, revenue drivers and growth opportunities, the timing of revenue recognition, demand for our products, and industry factors and economic conditions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business and customer, partner and vendor relationships and contracts; external market conditions and competition; continued changes or declines in ad spending or other macroeconomic factors; evolving trade policies and privacy and regulatory standards; product adoption rates; and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), net income (loss) margin, various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,993 $ 29,937 Restricted cash 3,533 3,531 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $467 and $462, respectively 54,442 64,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,483 10,323 Total current assets 96,451 108,057 Property and equipment, net 45,846 47,116 Operating right-of-use assets 11,379 13,173 Deferred tax assets 2,809 2,624 Intangible assets, net 3,793 5,058 Goodwill 248,467 246,010 Other non-current assets 7,141 8,209 Total assets $ 415,886 $ 430,247 Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,167 $ 16,471 Accrued expenses 42,006 35,013 Contract liabilities 43,050 45,464 Accrued dividends 17,895 8,962 Customer advances 7,320 9,566 Current operating lease liabilities 8,433 8,598 Other current liabilities 5,915 7,230 Total current liabilities 139,786 131,304 Secured term loan 39,990 40,718 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,127 14,805 Non-current portion of accrued data costs 28,219 33,551 Deferred tax liabilities 1,422 891 Other non-current liabilities 9,541 9,771 Total liabilities 230,085 231,040 Commitments and contingencies Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 104,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; 95,784,903 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $254,665 as of June 30, 2025, and $245,732 as of December 31, 2024 207,470 207,470 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 16,750,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and 13,750,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; 5,353,019 shares issued and 5,014,780 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025, and 5,228,814 shares issued and 4,890,575 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,715,149 1,714,052 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,153 ) (18,068 ) Accumulated deficit (1,496,686 ) (1,474,268 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 338,239 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (229,984 ) (229,984 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (21,669 ) (8,263 ) Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 415,886 $ 430,247









COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 89,389 $ 85,837 $ 175,098 $ 172,632 Cost of revenues(1) (2) 53,099 51,953 104,846 102,020 Selling and marketing(1) (2) 16,663 14,812 31,466 30,176 Research and development(1) (2) 7,804 8,373 15,922 17,140 General and administrative(1) (2) 12,872 11,334 25,347 24,547 Amortization of intangible assets 632 800 1,264 1,601 Restructuring — 493 — 953 Total expenses from operations 91,070 87,765 178,845 176,437 Loss from operations (1,681 ) (1,928 ) (3,747 ) (3,805 ) (Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions (3,803 ) (248 ) (5,546 ) 715 Interest expense, net (1,553 ) (444 ) (3,311 ) (1,016 ) Other income, net — 376 — 651 Loss before income taxes (7,037 ) (2,244 ) (12,604 ) (3,455 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (2,455 ) 536 (881 ) 693 Net loss $ (9,492 ) $ (1,708 ) $ (13,485 ) $ (2,762 ) Net loss available to common stockholders: Net loss $ (9,492 ) $ (1,708 ) $ (13,485 ) $ (2,762 ) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends (4,494 ) (4,244 ) (8,933 ) (8,484 ) Total net loss available to common stockholders $ (13,986 ) $ (5,952 ) $ (22,418 ) $ (11,246 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (2.73 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (4.41 ) $ (2.28 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock: Basic and diluted 5,114,830 4,991,496 5,078,069 4,938,464 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (9,492 ) $ (1,708 ) $ (13,485 ) $ (2,762 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment 5,276 (110 ) 7,915 (2,097 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (4,216 ) $ (1,818 ) $ (5,570 ) $ (4,859 ) (1)Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item. (2)Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenues $ 399 $ 156 $ 561 $ 399 Selling and marketing 383 139 507 279 Research and development 239 105 336 285 General and administrative 727 611 1,082 1,426 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,748 $ 1,011 $ 2,486 $ 2,389









COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net loss $ (13,485 ) $ (2,762 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11,674 10,657 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,500 2,653 Stock-based compensation expense 2,486 2,389 Amortization expense of finance leases 1,857 1,656 Amortization of intangible assets 1,264 1,601 Deferred tax provision (benefit) 538 (365 ) Other 1,311 453 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,255 9,322 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,077 ) 492 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 515 (1,584 ) Contract liabilities and customer advances (4,460 ) (4,151 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,384 ) (4,758 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,994 15,603 Investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software costs (10,868 ) (11,664 ) Purchases of property and equipment (524 ) (456 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,392 ) (12,120 ) Financing activities: Principal payments on finance leases (1,609 ) (1,161 ) Principal payments on insurance financing (1,321 ) — Contingent consideration payment at initial value (859 ) (3,704 ) Payment of financing and debt issuance costs (559 ) — Principal payments of term loan (225 ) — Payments of line of credit — (6,000 ) Other (3 ) (95 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,576 ) (10,960 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,032 (616 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,942 ) (8,093 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 33,468 22,936 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 29,526 $ 14,843





As of June 30, 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,993 $ 14,655 Restricted cash 3,533 188 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 29,526 $ 14,843









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified. Beginning in 2025 and for comparable prior periods, adjusted EBITDA is presented excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, as described above.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited) 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (9,492 ) $ (1,708 ) $ (13,485 ) $ (2,762 ) Depreciation 5,869 5,409 11,674 10,657 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,455 (536 ) 881 (693 ) Interest expense, net 1,553 444 3,311 1,016 Amortization expense of finance leases 948 1,012 1,857 1,656 Amortization of intangible assets 632 800 1,264 1,601 EBITDA 1,965 5,421 5,502 11,475 Adjustments: Loss (gain) from foreign currency transactions 3,803 248 5,546 (715 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,748 1,011 2,486 2,389 Transformation costs(1) 1,035 — 2,042 75 Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 364 362 709 724 Restructuring — 493 — 953 Other(2) — (377 ) — (574 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 8,915 $ 7,158 $ 16,285 $ 14,327 Net loss margin(3) (10.6 )% (2.0 )% (7.7 )% (1.6 )% Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 10.0 % 8.3 % 9.3 % 8.3 %

(1) Transformation costs represent (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects, and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of our teams in connection with the identified projects.

(2) Adjustments to Other primarily reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liability included in general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

(3) Net loss margin is calculated by dividing net loss by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.

(4) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.

Revenues

Revenues from our offerings of products and services are as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025

(Unaudited) % of Revenue 2024

(Unaudited) % of Revenue $ Variance % Variance Content & Ad Measurement Syndicated Audience(1) $ 63,953 71.5 % $ 64,189 74.8 % $ (236 ) (0.4 )% Cross-Platform 12,800 14.3 % 8,000 9.3 % 4,800 60.0 % Total Content & Ad Measurement 76,753 85.9 % 72,189 84.1 % 4,564 6.3 % Research & Insight Solutions 12,636 14.1 % 13,648 15.9 % (1,012 ) (7.4 )% Total revenues $ 89,389 100.0 % $ 85,837 100.0 % $ 3,552 4.1 % (1)Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.





Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025

(Unaudited) % of Revenue 2024

(Unaudited) % of Revenue $ Variance % Variance Content & Ad Measurement Syndicated Audience(1) $ 127,457 72.8 % $ 128,789 74.6 % $ (1,332 ) (1.0 )% Cross-Platform 22,462 12.8 % 16,020 9.3 % 6,442 40.2 % Total Content & Ad Measurement 149,919 85.6 % 144,809 83.9 % 5,110 3.5 % Research & Insight Solutions 25,179 14.4 % 27,823 16.1 % (2,644 ) (9.5 )% Total revenues $ 175,098 100.0 % $ 172,632 100.0 % $ 2,466 1.4 % (1)Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $18.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $19.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025.





1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Second Quarter Summary Results" section and are reconciled to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the addendum of this release.