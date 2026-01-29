AI Assistants Head into 2026 on a High Note: Comscore Reports Triple-Digit Growth on Mobile

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today released new data showing continued momentum for AI assistant destinations across devices heading into 2026. Using Comscore’s cross-platform measurement of unique visitors, total mobile visitation to the leading AI assistant destinations reached 54.3M in December 2025, up +107% YoY from December 2024.

Desktop visitation also increased, reaching 83.0M unique visitors, up +18% YoY with much of that incremental growth concentrated in ChatGPT.

AI Assistant Rankings – Dec 2025*

Mobile (Total: 54.3M, +107% YoY)

OpenAI ChatGPT: 34.5M ( +84% YoY )

34.5M ( ) Google Gemini: 12.8M ( +137% YoY )

12.8M ( ) Microsoft Copilot: 10.6M ( +246% YoY ) — more than tripled

10.6M ( ) — more than tripled Perplexity: 4.7M ( +265% YoY )

4.7M ( ) Meta: 1.3M (+50% vs. May 2025)

Desktop (Total: 83.0M, +18% YoY)

OpenAI ChatGPT: 56.4M ( +83% YoY )

56.4M ( ) Microsoft Copilot: 33.4M ( -28% YoY )

33.4M ( ) Google Gemini: 12.3M ( +648% YoY )

12.3M ( ) Perplexity: 1.4M ( +516% YoY )

1.4M ( ) Anthropic Claude: 1.1M (+297% YoY)

“AI assistants are becoming an everyday utility, and the biggest story is how quickly the use of them on mobile is scaling,” said Smriti Sharma, EVP Analytics & Managing Director, Comscore CustomIQ, “As AI experiences become more integrated into apps and on-the-go workflows, we’re seeing sustained audience growth and increasingly clear leaders emerging across devices.”

Comscore’s latest snapshots underscore two clear shifts:

Mobile is accelerating as the default access point for leading assistants, with broad-based growth among major platforms. Desktop growth remains strong but more concentrated, with ChatGPT capturing the largest share of year-over-year gains.

To learn more about how AI is reshaping consumer behavior including adoption trends, platform dynamics, and what it means for brands in 2026 download Comscore’s AI Intelligence Report .

*Source: CustomIQ Dec 2024 & Dec 2025.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media Contact:

Marie Scoutas

press@comscore.com