AI Assistants Head into 2026 on a High Note: Comscore Reports Triple-Digit Growth on Mobile

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today released new data showing continued momentum for AI assistant destinations across devices heading into 2026. Using Comscore’s cross-platform measurement of unique visitors, total mobile visitation to the leading AI assistant destinations reached 54.3M in December 2025, up +107% YoY from December 2024.
Desktop visitation also increased, reaching 83.0M unique visitors, up +18% YoY with much of that incremental growth concentrated in ChatGPT.
AI Assistant Rankings – Dec 2025*
Mobile (Total: 54.3M, +107% YoY)
- OpenAI ChatGPT: 34.5M (+84% YoY)
- Google Gemini: 12.8M (+137% YoY)
- Microsoft Copilot: 10.6M (+246% YoY) — more than tripled
- Perplexity: 4.7M (+265% YoY)
- Meta: 1.3M (+50% vs. May 2025)
Desktop (Total: 83.0M, +18% YoY)
- OpenAI ChatGPT: 56.4M (+83% YoY)
- Microsoft Copilot: 33.4M (-28% YoY)
- Google Gemini: 12.3M (+648% YoY)
- Perplexity: 1.4M (+516% YoY)
- Anthropic Claude: 1.1M (+297% YoY)
“AI assistants are becoming an everyday utility, and the biggest story is how quickly the use of them on mobile is scaling,” said Smriti Sharma, EVP Analytics & Managing Director, Comscore CustomIQ, “As AI experiences become more integrated into apps and on-the-go workflows, we’re seeing sustained audience growth and increasingly clear leaders emerging across devices.”
Comscore’s latest snapshots underscore two clear shifts:
- Mobile is accelerating as the default access point for leading assistants, with broad-based growth among major platforms.
- Desktop growth remains strong but more concentrated, with ChatGPT capturing the largest share of year-over-year gains.
To learn more about how AI is reshaping consumer behavior including adoption trends, platform dynamics, and what it means for brands in 2026 download Comscore’s AI Intelligence Report.
*Source: CustomIQ Dec 2024 & Dec 2025.
