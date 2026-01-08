Comscore Launches Audio Targeting and Measurement Capabilities with The Trade Desk, Helping to Unlock Incremental Reach for Advertisers

RESTON, Va., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced that content-level audio contextual and ID-free audience targeting and cross-platform campaign audio measurement are now available in The Trade Desk platform. This makes Comscore among the first providers to enable both advanced audio targeting and large-scale audio campaign measurement on the platform.

By combining Proximic by Comscore’s AI-powered contextual solutions with Comscore’s planning and measurement expertise, this launch provides advertisers with new capabilities to plan, target, and measure audio inventory – including streaming audio and podcasts. As audio continues to grow as a mainstream channel, this integration helps advertisers demonstrate the incremental reach and performance audio delivers alongside other digital and linear platforms.

Advertisers using The Trade Desk can now:

Activate: Proximic by Comscore’s AI-powered Predictive Audiences and contextual segments for audio, with content-level classification across streaming and 4.6 million podcasts

Proximic by Comscore’s AI-powered Predictive Audiences and contextual segments for audio, with content-level classification across streaming and 4.6 million podcasts Measure: Comscore CCR offers national and local audio reach, frequency, and in-target performance—without relying on identity signals

Comscore CCR offers national and local audio reach, frequency, and in-target performance—without relying on identity signals Extend: Work towards maximizing cross-channel strategies by applying the same contextual and AI-driven tools proven in display, mobile, video, CTV, and audio



Advertisers are already seeing success: According to Comscore campaign measurement data, on average, 10% of incremental, exclusive digital reach came from audio inventory.*

“Now being able to add measurement of audio gives us the ability to activate and measure our entire digital strategy with the same rigor as other channels is a huge step forward,” said Julie Wagner, Digital Media Manager at Boelter+Lincoln.

“With audio rapidly becoming a core part of the media mix, advertisers need the precision, measurement, and accountability they expect from other channels,” said Jess Trainor, Head of Partnerships at Proximic by Comscore. “Through our integration with The Trade Desk, Comscore is extending true cross-platform support—now inclusive of audio at scale—so advertisers can better capture the incremental reach this medium delivers.

The integration leverages content-level audio insights from The Trade Desk, delivering targeting without the need for cookies or user IDs, addressing increasing demand for privacy-conscious advertising solutions.

“Audio is one of the most engaging channels in digital media, and this integration gives advertisers even more ways to reach those audiences with precision,” said Shelby Coon, Senior Director of Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “Together with Comscore, we’re helping marketers better understand the incremental reach and impact of audio, while reinforcing the importance of independent measurement and performance-driven decisioning across every channel.”

According to Comscore data, 45% of adults surveyed between the ages 25 and 34 listen to podcasts weekly**, highlighting the medium’s deep engagement with a key demographic and the opportunity for advertisers investing in audio and the importance of more advanced targeting and measurement solutions.

As digital media becomes increasingly interconnected, this integration showcases the power of cross-platform collaboration. Comscore and The Trade Desk are aligning their technologies to give advertisers greater control, insight, and consistency across channels, in a privacy-conscious way. It’s a model for how openness and interoperability can move the entire industry forward.

* Source: Comscore Campaign Ratings, Aug 2025

**Source: Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Plan Metrix, 25-34 yrs old, Total Internet, June 2025

