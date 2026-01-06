Comscore Launches Daily Program-Level Reporting with Deduplicated Insights on Shows and Episodes across CTV and Linear TV

RESTON, Va., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the release of its new program-level capabilities within Comscore Content Measurement (CCM). This new module in CCM provides media companies, advertisers, and agencies with visibility into how audiences engage with content down to the series and episode level, on a daily basis, whether that engagement is on linear TV or streaming.

This capability allows advertisers to plan campaigns based on deduplicated reach across platforms, delivering more cost-effective campaigns, and avoiding wasted ad spend.

Powered by Amazon Bedrock agentic AI on AWS to unify content identification, Comscore has introduced normalized reporting delivered daily across platforms, to help navigate the fragmentation that has long limited cross-platform insights while setting a new industry benchmark for transparency and precision, and unlocking audience intelligence that has long been separated or walled off.

“The expansion of Comscore’s content measurement capabilities to the program-level unlocks better planning, smarter selling and greater confidence in a converged world where content is the new currency,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “For the first time, our clients can see daily, deduplicated audience performance for specific programs and episodes across the major platforms, supporting more informed decisions around programming, acquisitions, and monetization strategies.”

"Given the dynamic nature of the advertising landscape, it’s critical for our brands that we optimize their investments with smarter decisions, by measuring each piece of content and understanding people’s behavior across multiple devices,” said Jack Embree, Director Planning and Research Platforms at Canvas. “We are excited about the capabilities of Comscore’s CCM and how it can help us navigate the complexities of the cross-platform reality.”

“Creator content has become one of the most powerful forces in modern media, shaping culture, driving fandom, and reaching audiences at remarkable scale,” said Nic Paul, President & Co-Founder of Spotter. “Through our partnership with Comscore, we’re bringing long-overdue transparency to the marketplace. Creator-led programming deserves to be measured, valued, and invested in with the same rigor as broadcast and streaming. At Spotter, we’re proud to partner with Comscore to help provide creators with the third-party data they need to grow sustainable businesses and help brands see the true impact of the content people love most.”

Deduplicated measurement at the title level, across linear, CTV and digital is a transformative offering and delivering it required some innovative solutions. Comscore is leveraging an Open AI open weight model on Amazon Bedrock and a range of AWS services to process millions of tokens every day, bringing together viewing metadata from multiple systems and platforms, to create a single “source of truth.”

“We are proud to support Comscore's new agentic capabilities in CCM with our cloud and AI services, helping their clients optimize campaign reach and advertising return on investment, " said Rich Geraffo, Vice President & Managing Director, AWS North America. “AWS and Comscore are committed to innovating together on behalf of our mutual customers in the advertising industry.”

“Agencies have told us this is the kind of insight they’ve been waiting for,” said Jen Carton, Senior Vice President at Comscore. “It’s not just about counting viewers — it’s about understanding viewing behaviors in context: what’s being watched, where, and by whom. With daily visibility into how audiences engage with shows, movies, and episodes across their entire viewing journey, our clients can now connect those dots faster and act on them with confidence.”

For more information on Comscore Content Measurement and the new Program-Level Module, click here.

About Comscore:

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

press@comscore.com