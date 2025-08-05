Cricut, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Over 3 million Paid Subscribers, up 7% over Q2 2024

Q2 2025 revenue of $172.1 million, up 2% compared to Q2 2024

Net income of $24.5 million, up 24% compared to Q2 2024

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We posted solid results in Q2 with sales growth of 2%, operating income growth of 14%, EPS growth of 22%, and paid subscriber growth of 7% to over 3 million paid subscribers” said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive of Cricut. “We are relentlessly focused on increasing our speed of execution and are accelerating investments that will help drive future revenue growth. We are continuing to lean into these investments even as we navigate the uncertainty introduced by tariffs. These accelerated investments are in hardware product development, materials, engagement and marketing and will help drive future growth.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue was $172.1 million, up 2% from Q2 2024.
  • Platform revenue was $80.7 million, up 4% over Q2 2024.
  • Products revenue was $91.4 million, up 1% from Q2 2024.
  • International revenue increased by 8% over Q2 2024 and was 21% of total revenue, up from 20% of total revenue in Q2 2024.
  • Gross margin was 59.0%, up from 53.5% in Q2 2024.
  • Operating income was $30.1 million, or 17.5% of revenue, and up 14% from Q2 2024. Operating income in Q2 2024 was $26.4 million, or 15.7% of revenue.
  • Net income was $24.5 million, or 14.2% of revenue, and up 24% from Q2 2024. Net income in Q2 2024 was $19.8 million, or 11.8% of revenue.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.11, up from $0.09 per share in Q2 2024.
  • Generated $36.2 million in Cash from Operations in Q2.
  • Used $4.7 million to repurchase 917 thousand shares of our common stock in Q2.

“We continue to generate healthy cash flow on an annual basis, which funds inventory needs and investments for long-term growth. In Q2, we generated $36 million in cash from operations, compared to $35 million a year ago. We ended Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $377 million and remain debt free,” said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer of Cricut. “After the quarter closed, we paid $181 million in dividends and we have $49 million remaining on our $50 million authorized stock repurchase program.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Paid Subscribers increased to over 3 million, up 7% year-over-year.
  • Platform ARPU increased to $53.84, up 2% year-over-year.
  • Active Users about flat year-over-year to just over 5.9 million.
  • 90-Day Engaged Users down less than 2% year-over-year to nearly 3.5 million compared to down 3% versus a year ago.
  • After Q2 closed, Cricut completed the following Board of Director approved dividends for total cash payments of $181 million:   
    • Special dividend of $0.75 per share paid on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2025**
    • Recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share paid on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2025**

** Both dividends were to the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stockholders. In addition, holders of restricted stock units that were unvested on the record date were credited with a dividend equivalent based on the value of the per share dividend pursuant to the terms of the Company’s equity incentive documents. The dividend equivalent entitles such holders to receive additional shares upon vesting of the corresponding restricted stock units. The board of directors views this level of capital allocation, both stock repurchases and dividends, as appropriate given the company’s operating and financial plans and will continue to evaluate capital allocation on a regular basis.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 As of June 30,
 2025
 2024
Active Users (in thousands)        5,901          5,918 
90-Day Engaged Users (in thousands)        3,482          3,541 
Paid Subscribers (in thousands)        3,010          2,813 


 As of June 30,
  2025   2024 
Platform ARPU$        53.84  $        52.61 


Glossary of Terms

Active Users

We define Active Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 365 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total Active Users and the prior owner is removed from the total Active Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. Active Users is a key indicator of the health of our business, because changes in the number of Active Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

90-Day Engaged Users

We define 90-Day Engaged Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 90 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total 90-Day Engaged Users and the prior owner is removed from the total 90-Day Engaged Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. 90-Day Engaged Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

Paid Subscribers

We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period. Paid Subscribers is a key metric to track growth in our Platform revenue and potential leverage in our gross margin.

Platform ARPU

We define Platform ARPU as Platform revenue in a 12-month period divided by Active Users. Platform ARPU allows us to forecast Platform revenue over time and is an indicator of our ability to expand with users and of user engagement with our subscription offerings.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Information about Cricut’s financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/.

The live call may also be accessed via telephone. Please pre-register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfe8a42b2c64f49c4a57563df6533863f. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® series, the Cricut Explore® series, Cricut Joy® series, and Cricut Venture® — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink® system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Contact:
Avani Patel
pr@cricut.com 

Investor Contact:
Jim Suva
investors@cricut.com 

Source: Cricut, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, quotations from management, business outlook, strategies, capital allocation plans, the impact of tariffs on our business, market size and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “potential,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “will” or similar terminology. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, future results of operations or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and are based on our estimates and opinions at the time the statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in opinion, except as required by law.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation, trade wars, heightened, scheduled, or threatened tariffs or by retaliatory trade measures that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a “controlled company”; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, current recessionary pressures and any resulting economic slowdown from any of these events, or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail, or are incorporated by reference, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the most recent form 10-K or 10-Q that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

In addition, certain risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. The forward-looking statements included in these materials are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.   

 
Cricut, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenue:       
Platform$        80,697  $        77,649  $        160,683  $        155,935 
Products         91,415           90,298           174,063           179,404 
Total revenue         172,112           167,947           334,746           335,339 
Cost of revenue:       
Platform         8,816           8,888           17,484           17,647 
Products         61,757           69,219           117,375           136,258 
Total cost of revenue         70,573           78,107           134,859           153,905 
Gross profit         101,539           89,840           199,887           181,434 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development        16,762           14,315           32,419           29,168 
Sales and marketing         35,877           33,354           72,562           66,384 
General and administrative         18,795           15,739           35,460           34,245 
Total operating expenses         71,434           63,408           140,441           129,797 
Income from operations         30,105           26,432           59,446           51,637 
Other income (expense):       
Interest income         3,578           3,053           6,935           5,471 
Interest expense         (81)          (80)          (160)          (161)
Other income         241           387           243           1,135 
Total other income, net         3,738           3,360           7,018           6,445 
Income before provision for income taxes         33,843           29,792           66,464           58,082 
Provision for income taxes         9,355           10,023           18,062           18,666 
Net income$        24,488  $        19,769  $        48,402  $        39,416 
Other comprehensive income (loss):       
Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax$        70  $        242  $        185  $        (46)
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax         279           (1)          381           (89)
Comprehensive income$        24,837  $        20,010  $        48,968  $        39,281 
Earnings per share, basic$        0.12  $        0.09  $        0.23  $        0.18 
Earnings per share, diluted$        0.11  $        0.09  $        0.23  $        0.18 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic         211,865,363           216,422,513          212,514,662           215,986,713 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted         214,529,726           217,501,646           214,649,931           217,390,891 


 
Cricut, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 As of June 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2024
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$        298,057  $        232,140 
Marketable securities         78,884           104,774 
Accounts receivable, net         81,990           101,980 
Inventories         124,796           115,255 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         15,459           26,065 
Total current assets         599,186           580,214 
Property and equipment, net         37,736           37,546 
Operating lease right-of-use asset         12,481           13,958 
Deferred tax assets         49,560           39,186 
Other assets         22,548           22,131 
Total assets$        721,511  $        693,035 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$        71,977  $        53,373 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities         61,657           76,274 
Deferred revenue, current portion         51,047           45,427 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion         3,609           3,899 
Dividends payable, current portion         204,814           24,401 
Total current liabilities         393,104           203,374 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion         9,784           11,310 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion         2,585           2,826 
Other non-current liabilities         7,101           8,764 
Total liabilities         412,574           226,274 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.         —           — 
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025, 212,466,401 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024, 213,295,922 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024.         212           213 
Additional paid-in capital         308,165           466,554 
Retained earnings         —           — 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)         560           (6)
Total stockholders’ equity         308,937           466,761 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$        721,511  $        693,035 


 
Cricut, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$        48,402  $        39,416 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of debt issuance costs) 12,083   15,094 
Bad debt expense (benefit) (1,594)  (454)
Stock-based compensation 20,138   21,376 
Deferred income tax (10,374)  (9,484)
Non-cash lease expense 1,858   2,539 
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (995)  589 
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net (11,081)  (3,028)
Other 11   (1,040)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable 22,446   27,320 
Inventories 4,787   56,928 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,762   (16,492)
Other assets (3,479)  (122)
Accounts payable 18,335   (42,060)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities (17,158)  (25)
Operating lease liabilities (2,197)  (2,799)
Deferred revenue 5,379   3,890 
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 97,323   91,648 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of marketable securities    (25,442)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 26,114   25,440 
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software development costs (10,594)  (9,963)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities 15,520   (9,965)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repurchase of common stock (16,741)  (20,103)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     
Employee tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (9,315)  (6,541)
Cash dividend (21,493)  (1,547)
Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities (47,549)  (28,191)
Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash and cash equivalents 623   (127)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 65,917   53,365 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 232,140   142,187 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$        298,057  $        195,552 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:   
Cash paid during the period for interest$        —  $        — 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes$        10,938  $        30,389 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities$        371  $        477 
Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities$        2,718  $        1,545 
Tax withholdings on stock-based awards included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities$        635  $        659 
Stock-based compensation capitalized for software development costs$        848  $        695 
Dividend declared but unpaid$        204,814  $        122,332 

