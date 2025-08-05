Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Results

 | Source: Total Energy Services Inc. Total Energy Services Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

 Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
  2025 2024Change  2025 2024Change
Revenue$250,416$213,33417% $502,325$418,02020%
Operating income 22,314 14,61253%  48,377 36,64232%
EBITDA (1)  45,396 37,44721%  95,884 80,73719%
Cashflow 38,410 38,0941%  83,344 70,93118%
Net income (loss) 17,086 15,45411%  36,038 30,91717%
Attributable to shareholders 17,111 15,47211%  36,077 30,95417%
            
Per Share Data (Diluted)           
EBITDA (1)$1.20$0.9329% $2.51$2.0026%
Cashflow$1.02$0.957% $2.18$1.7525%
            
Attributable to shareholders:           
Net income (loss)$0.45$0.3915% $0.94$0.7722%
            
Common shares (000’s)(4)           
Basic 37,341 39,329(5%)  37,725 39,740(5%)
Diluted 37,820 40,060(6%)  38,232 40,453(5%)
            
        June 30 December 31 
Financial Position at       2025 2024Change
Total Assets      $949,889$937,7081%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)108,740 79,17137%
Working Capital (2)       111,804 78,73742%
Net Debt (3)       - 434nm 
Shareholders’ Equity       581,475 571,0432%
            

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
nm – calculation not meaningful


Total Energy’s financial results for the second quarter of 2025 represent record second quarter results. A substantial increase in Australian drilling and service rig activity, continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment and improved performance from Canadian well servicing more than offset a substantial decline in United States drilling and completion activity and a modest decline in Canadian drilling activity.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$71,222 $67,889 5%$162,309 $149,100 9%
EBITDA (1)$16,031 $14,505 11%$41,259 $36,851 12%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 23% 21%10% 25% 25%- 
Operating days(2)  1,945   2,075 (6%)  4,668   4,851 (4%)
Canada  956   1,082 (12%)  2,845   3,093 (8%)
United States  147   346 (58%)  291   705 (59%)
Australia  842   647 30%  1,532   1,053 45%
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars$ 36,618  $32,718 12%$ 34,771  $30,736 13%
Canada  26,543   25,563 4%  27,105   26,805 1%
United States  28,694   28,905 (1%)  29,591   28,909 2%
Australia  49,441   46,722 6%  49,990   43,506 15%
Utilization 21% 22%(5%) 21% 26%(19%)
Canada 14% 15%(7%) 14% 22%(36%)
United States 13% 32%(59%) 13% 32%(59%)
Australia 54% 44%23% 54% 48%13%
Rigs, average for period 102  105 (3%) 102  101 1%
Canada 73  77 (5%) 73  77 (5%)
United States 12  12 -  12  12 - 
Australia 17  16 6% 17  12 42%

(1)   See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Second quarter CDS segment activity was modestly lower in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a substantial decline in U.S. activity, an extended spring shutdown in Canada and the loss of market share in more competitive areas of the Canadian market. The decline in North American operating days was offset by a significant increase in Australian activity following the acquisition of Saxon in March of 2024 and the reactivation of several upgraded drilling rigs following such acquisition. The year over year increase in second quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates as well as increased rates received for upgraded drilling rigs.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
  2025
 2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$16,186 $17,798 (9%)$39,210 $40,177 (2%)
EBITDA (1)$5,608 $6,064 (8%)$14,034 $15,779 (11%)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 35% 34%3% 36% 39%(8%)
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars$13,596 $16,257 (16%)$29,062 $28,543 2%
Pieces of rental equipment 8,053  7,940 1% 8,053  7,940 1%
Canada 6,877  7,030 (2%) 6,877  7,030 (2%)
United States 1,176  910 29% 1,176  910 29%
Rental equipment utilization 15% 14%7% 17% 18%(6%)
Canada 13% 12%8% 15% 15%- 
United States 28% 32%(13%) 34% 35%(3%)
Heavy trucks 68  66 3% 68  66 3%
Canada 47  45 4% 47  45 4%
United States 21  21 -  21  21 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue and revenue per utilized piece of equipment both decreased for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2024 due to the mix of equipment operating and lower industry activity. Second quarter segment EBITDA decreased in 2025 compared to the prior year due to the change in the mix of equipment operating and lower equipment utilization. Partially offsetting the decline in U.S. activity was the acquisition of 280 major pieces of rental equipment located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$133,233 $109,454 22%$239,449 $186,980 28%
EBITDA (1)$22,157 $17,559 26%$37,897 $28,459 33%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 17% 16%6% 16% 15%7%
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 43,273  54,476 (21%) 43,273  54,476 (21%)
Canada 15,523  16,156 (4%) 15,523  16,156 (4%)
United States 27,750  38,320 (28%) 27,750  38,320 (28%)
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 63% 80%(21%) 65% 77%(16%)
Canada 56% 70%(20%) 59% 69%(14%)
United States 67% 84%(20%) 69% 80%(14%)
Sales backlog at period end, $ million$303.9  $204.6 49%$303.9  $204.6 49%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2025 second quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2024 due to increased fabrication sales and parts and service activity in both Canada and the U.S. that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet utilization. Efficiencies arising from higher production levels contributed to the year-over-year increase in second quarter segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin. Sequentially, the quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $38.5 million, or 15%, from the $265.4 million backlog at March 31, 2025.

  
Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$29,775 $18,193 64%$61,357 $41,763 47%
EBITDA (1)$3,457 $2,087 66%$8,763 $6,401 37%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 12% 11%9% 14% 15%(7%)
Service hours(2)  27,440   18,063 52%  56,508   42,627 33%
Canada  11,638   8,410 38%  26,694   23,817 12%
United States  2,063   3,115 (34%)  4,292   6,630 (35%)
Australia  13,739   6,538 110%  25,522   12,180 110%
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars$ 1,085  $1,007 8%$ 1,086  $980 11%
Canada  890   945 (6%)  932   963 (3%)
United States  913   937 (3%)  916   891 3%
Australia  1,276   1,121 14%  1,275   1,060 20%
Utilization(3) 27% 20%35% 29% 25%16%
Canada 23% 17%35% 27% 24%13%
United States 19% 29%(34%) 20% 30%(33%)
Australia 52% 25%108% 49% 23%113%
Rigs, average for period 79  79 -  79  79 - 
Canada 55  55 -  55  55 - 
United States 12  12 -  12  12 - 
Australia 12  12 -  12  12 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Second quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to increased activity in Australia and Canada following the reactivation of several upgraded service rigs that offset a substantial decline in U.S. activity. Segment EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was higher compared to the prior year due to increased Australian and Canadian activity and higher pricing realized in Australia for upgraded service rigs.

Corporate

During the second quarter of 2025, Total Energy continued to execute on its 2025 capital expenditure program and pursuit of attractive acquisition opportunities. $26.3 million of capital expenditures were made during the second quarter that related primarily to the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada and the acquisition of rental equipment in the U.S. To June 30, 2025, $60.8 million of capital expenditures were funded, including approximately $16.6 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2024 and the acquisition of 280 pieces of rental equipment located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025 for $9.0 million.   

Following the repayment of a $40.4 million mortgage loan that matured on April 29, 2025, Total Energy exited the second quarter of 2025 with $111.8 million of positive working capital, including $34.2 million of cash, and $75.0 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt at June 30, 2025 was 4.49%.

$17.0 million was returned to shareholders during the first half of 2025 with the payment of $7.2 million of dividends and the repurchase of $9.8 million of shares under the Company’s normal course issuer bid. $10.9 million of bank debt was also repaid during this period.

Outlook

Oil prices remained relatively weak during the second quarter of 2025 as a result of significant global economic uncertainty. Such uncertainty continues to impair North American drilling and completion activity levels, particularly in the United States. Offsetting such weakness is continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment and stable Australian industry conditions. The CPS segment’s record $303.9 million fabrication sales backlog at June 30, 2025 provides visibility into 2026.

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a $19.5 million increase to the Company’s 2025 capital expenditure budget to $102.4 million. This increase is directed primarily towards the expansion of the CPS segment’s United States compression fabrication capacity. The planned expansion will increase the Company’s U.S. plant capacity by at least 75% and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027. In addition, an idle Australian service rig will be upgraded and put into service by the end of the first quarter of 2026 under a minimum 12 month contract. Including this increase, approximately 70% of the Company’s 2025 capital budget is targeting growth opportunities. Total Energy intends to finance the remaining $58.2 million of 2025 capital expenditure commitments with cash on hand and cashflow.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on August 6, 2025 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (833) 752-3851 or (647) 846-8915. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until September 6, 2025 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 1605923).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  June 30
 December 31
  2025
 2024
  (unaudited) (audited)
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $34,158 $38,419 
Accounts receivable  160,687  149,048 
Inventory  101,224  104,091 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  15,311  17,640 
   311,380  309,198 
      
Property, plant and equipment  633,180  622,499 
Deferred income tax asset  1,276  1,958 
Goodwill  4,053  4,053 
  $949,889 $937,708 
      
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $137,455 $125,106 
Deferred revenue  47,717  47,225 
Contingent consideration on business acquisition  1,774  2,878 
Income taxes payable  2,723  4,508 
Dividends payable  3,723  3,429 
Current portion of lease liabilities  6,184  6,368 
Current portion of long-term debt  -  40,947 
   199,576  230,461 
      
Long-term debt  100,000  70,000 
      
Lease liabilities  8,740  9,171 
      
Deferred income tax liability  60,098  57,033 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Share capital  233,549  239,269 
Contributed surplus  5,775  5,279 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,695) (11,219)
Non-controlling interest  206  245 
Retained earnings  361,640  337,469 
   581,475  571,043 
      
  $949,889 $937,708 


Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

   Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
   2025 2024 2025 2024
          
Revenue $250,416 $213,334 $502,325 $418,020 
          
Cost of services  191,686  164,333  380,814  312,562 
Selling, general and administration  13,338  11,441  27,306  24,175 
Other expense (income)  (381) (196) (689) 124 
Share-based compensation  704  713  812  1,422 
Depreciation  22,755  22,431  45,705  43,095 
Operating income  22,314  14,612  48,377  36,642 
          
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  327  404  1,802  1,000 
Finance costs, net  (1,258) (2,156) (2,726) (3,988)
Net income before income taxes  21,383  12,860  47,453  33,654 
          
Current income tax expense  3,054  1,046  7,668  5,018 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  1,243  (3,640) 3,747  (2,281)
Total income tax expense (recovery)  4,297  (2,594) 11,415  2,737 
          
Net income  $17,086 $15,454 $36,038 $30,917 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company $17,111 $15,472 $36,077 $30,954 
Non-controlling interest  (25) (18) (39) (37)
          
Income per share         
Basic $0.46 $0.39 $0.96 $0.78 
Diluted $0.45 $0.39 $0.94 $0.77 
          


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

   Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
   2025 2024 2025 2024 
          
Net income $17,086 $15,454 $36,038 $30,917 
          
Foreign currency translation  (10,262) 5,667  (8,476) 7,302 
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (10,262) 5,667  (8,476) 7,302 
          
Total comprehensive income  $6,824 $21,121 $27,562 $38,219 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:         
          
Shareholders of the Company $6,849 $21,139 $27,601 $38,256 
Non-controlling interest  (25) (18) (39) (37)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

   Three months ended June 30 Six months ended
June 30
   2025 2024 2025 2024
          
Cash provided by (used in):         
Operations:         
Net income for the period $17,086 $15,454 $  36,038 $30,917 
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:         
Depreciation  22,755  22,431  45,705  43,095 
Share-based compensation  704  713  812  1,422 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  (327) (404) (1,802) (1,000)
Finance costs, net  1,258  2,156  2,726  3,988 
Foreign currency translation  (3,285) 933  (1,932) 663 
Current income tax expense  3,054  1,046  7,668  5,018 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  1,243  (3,640) 3,747  (2,281)
Income taxes paid  (4,078) (595) (9,618) (10,891)
Cashflow  38,410  38,094  83,344  70,931 
Changes in non-cash working capital items:         
Accounts receivable  3,587  (18) (11,641) (8,580)
Inventory  9,044  (6,960) 2,867  (21,707)
Prepaid expenses and deposits  3,943  (1,103) 2,329  2,609 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (16,729) (4,465) 5,439  12,867 
Deferred revenue  (14,157) 3,639  (690) 10,704 
Cash provided by operating activities  24,098  29,187  81,648  66,824 
Investing:         
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (26,312) (20,703) (60,769) (50,338)
Cash paid on acquisition  -  -  -  (47,350)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment  402  922  2,894  1,549 
Changes in non-cash working capital items  (4,156) (305) 6,158  3,701 
Cash used in investing activities  (30,066) (20,086) (51,717) (92,438)
Financing:         
Advances of long-term debt  30,000  -  30,000  60,000 
Repayment of long-term debt  (40,419) (10,513) (40,947) (21,021)
Repayment of lease liabilities  (1,919) (1,763) (3,821) (3,392)
Dividends to shareholders  (3,790) (3,596) (7,219) (6,794)
Repurchase of common shares  (7,714) (11,946) (9,733) (12,670)
Shares issued on exercise of stock options  -  64  -  64 
Partnership distributions  -  -  -  (200)
Interest paid  (1,113) (1,622) (2,472) (13,544)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (24,955) (29,376) (34,192) 2,443 
          
Change in cash and cash equivalents  (30,923) (20,275) (4,261) (23,171)
          
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  65,081  45,039  38,419  47,935 
          
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $34,158 $24,764 $34,158 $24,764 
          


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.


As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate  Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$ 71,222 $ 16,186  $ 133,233  $ 29,775  $-  $ 250,416  
             
Cost of services  52,688   8,485    106,653    23,860    -    191,686  
Selling, general and administration  2,805   2,103    4,463    2,433    1,534    13,338  
Other income   -   -    -    -    (381)  (381)
Share-based compensation  -   -    -    -    704    704  
Depreciation   12,116   5,028    3,015    2,344    252    22,755  
Operating income (loss)  3,613   570    19,102    1,138    (2,109)  22,314  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment  302   10    40    (25)  -    327  
Finance Income (costs), net  13   (42)  (118)  (12)  (1,099)  (1,258)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes  3,928   538    19,024    1,101    (3,208)  21,383  
             
Goodwill  -   2,514    1,539    -    -    4,053  
Total assets  428,830   167,150    258,911    86,569    8,429    949,889  
Total liabilities  79,309   32,251    113,030    6,322    137,502    368,414  
Capital expenditures  9,659   13,070    1,113    2,470   -   26,312  


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$ 95,127 $ 95,935 $ 59,252 $ 102 $ 250,416
Non-current assets (2)  375,144   131,332   130,757   -   637,233


As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$67,889 $17,798 $109,454 $18,193 $- $213,334 
             
Cost of services 51,392  9,853  88,179  14,909  -  164,333 
Selling, general and administration 2,060  2,162  3,795  1,173  2,251  11,441 
Other income -  -  -  -  (196) (196)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  713  713 
Depreciation 12,039  5,019  2,622  2,424  327  22,431 
Operating income (loss) 2,398  764  14,858  (313) (3,095) 14,612 
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 68  281  79  (24) -  404 
Finance costs, net (16) (46) (110) (22) (1,962) (2,156)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,450  999  14,827  (359) (5,057) 12,860 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 424,342  163,914  276,447  70,130  1,523  936,356 
Total liabilities 78,649  29,854  106,665  6,063  165,126  386,357 
Capital expenditures 8,777  2,388  3,732  5,806  -  20,703 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$76,906$98,471$37,957$-$213,334
Non-current assets (2) 368,701 137,395 122,015 - 628,111

   (1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

   (2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.



As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate  Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$ 162,309 $ 39,210  $ 239,449  $ 61,357  $-  $ 502,325  
             
Cost of services  116,631   20,825    193,838    49,520    -    380,814  
Selling, general and administration  5,466   4,384    8,058    3,452    5,946    27,306  
Other income   -   -    -    -    (689)  (689)
Share-based compensation  -   -    -    -    812    812  
Depreciation   24,465   10,088    5,950    4,678    524    45,705  
Operating income (loss)  15,747   3,913    31,603    3,707    (6,593)  48,377  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  1,047   33    344    378    -    1,802  
Finance income (costs), net  20   (83)  (209)  (27)  (2,427)  (2,726)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes  16,814   3,863    31,738    4,058    (9,020)  47,453  
             
Goodwill  -   2,514    1,539    -    -   4,053 
Total assets  428,830   167,150    258,911    86,569    8,429    949,889  
Total liabilities  79,309   32,251    113,030    6,322    137,502    368,414  
Capital expenditures  33,284   14,251    2,048    11,157    29    60,769  


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$ 214,475 $ 174,750 $ 109,325 $ 3,775 $ 502,325
Non-current assets (2)  375,144   131,332   130,757   -   637,233



As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$149,100 $40,177 $186,980 $41,763 $- $418,020 
             
Cost of services 107,284  20,768  151,730  32,780  -  312,562 
Selling, general and administration 5,066  4,423  6,921  2,558  5,207  24,175 
Other expense -  -  -  -  124  124 
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  1,422  1,422 
Depreciation 22,382  10,083  5,211  4,823  596  43,095 
Operating income (loss) 14,368  4,903  23,118  1,602  (7,349) 36,642 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 101  793  130  (24) -  1,000 
Finance costs, net (38) (87) (212) (45) (3,606) (3,988)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 14,431  5,609  23,036  1,533  (10,955) 33,654 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 424,342  163,914  276,447  70,130  1,523  936,356 
Total liabilities 78,649  29,854  106,665  6,063  165,126  386,357 
Capital expenditures 21,578  5,173  14,187  9,400  -  50,338 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$179,970$177,588$60,462$-$418,020
Non-current assets (2) 368,701 137,395 122,015 - 628,111

   (1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

   (2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)   EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2)   Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3)   Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4)   Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 6 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.


Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


Recommended Reading