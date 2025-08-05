Union Station Homeless Services Partners with DTLA’s Boomtown Brewery for The Summer Sampler Food Festival

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Station Homeless Services (USHS), in partnership with Boomtown Brewery, announces The Summer Sample Food Festival: an afternoon featuring unlimited bites, brews, a DJ, and community spirit. All proceeds go directly to USHS’s mission to end homelessness and support those impacted by the Eaton Fire.

The Summer Sampler Food Festival brings together 13 premium local culinary vendors offering pupusas, soul food, hand rolls, desserts, and more—alongside beer from Boomtown (think Bad Hombre lager, Nose Job IPA, Pitcher in the Rye red ale), wine, and alcohol‑free beverages.

Purpose & Impact

The Summer Sampler is more than a tasting event; it’s a catalyst for change. 100% of ticket sales support Union Station Homeless Services, a mainstay of Los Angeles County’s social services network for over 50 years. Guests will experience the best LA’s culinary scene has to offer while supporting essential services for unhoused neighbors. Proceeds will directly support critical services, interim and permanent housing, specialized programming, and support for those impacted by the Eaton Fire.



The partnership between USHS and Boomtown Brewery highlights the importance of local businesses and nonprofits working together to help address social and economic issues and support community-driven causes.



Event Details

Sunday, August 17, 2025

12 PM – 3 PM

Boomtown Brewery, 700 Jackson St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

$75 General Admission includes full access to food, drink, and fun

21+ (ID required at entry)

Get Tickets Here

About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to providing permanent solutions to end homelessness and rebuild lives. Union Station Homeless Services is the largest, most comprehensive social services provider in the San Gabriel Valley, and has proudly served LA County for over 50 years by assisting adults and families through critical support, interim and permanent housing solutions, eviction prevention, and street outreach. USHS is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating homeless services in 36 communities with a combined population of over 1.5 million, spanning from El Sereno to Pomona. Our mission is guided by the belief that everyone deserves a life of dignity and a place to call home. For more information, visit ushs.org

About Boomtown Brewery

For over a decade Boomtown Brewery has proudly represented Los Angeles through its locally brewed, quality craft beers. Its Arts District taproom serves as a community hub for artists, makers, beer lovers and sports fans to connect and celebrate the creative spirit of the city.





