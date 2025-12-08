Union Station Homeless Services Kicks Off Holidays at the Station With a Gift Drive

Pasadena, CA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holidays at the Station is an annual event hosted by Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) to spread holiday cheer with program participants and community members.

The one-day event, held at the USHS Family Center, includes an evening of arts and crafts for the kids, a visit from Santa, holiday music, and a community dinner prepared by the USHS Food Services team while parents choose gifts that their children will enjoy.

Gifts include new toys, books, socks, scarves, beanies, and gift cards, and are provided through donations made by community members and local businesses. ‘The holidays are a very special time for families, and with the current economy, parents are having to make tough choices,’ says Katie Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Union Station Homeless Services. ‘Holidays at the Station is one way we can alleviate some financial burdens that come with the holiday season and spread holiday cheer. It’s exciting to see my own child get excited about opening gifts, and every parent should have the opportunity to experience that same joy.’

From now until December 16, 2025, USHS is collecting new and unused gifts. A full list can be found on the USHS website or by visiting ushs.org/holidays. Donations can be shipped to or dropped off at the USHS admin office at 825. E. Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104.

Holiday Gift Drive Details

Dates: December 1, 2025 - Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Drop off: USHS Admin Office Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Donate: ushs.org/holidays, Amazon Wish List, Target Wishlist

Donation Requests:

New Toys (for all ages)

New Scarves

New Beanies

New Gloves

New Socks

New Books (kids, teens, and young adults)

Gift cards (for teens and adults)







