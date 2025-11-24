Union Station Homeless Services Expands Thanksgiving Efforts as Food Insecurity Surges Across the Region

Pasadena, CA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) is scaling up its long-standing Thanksgiving tradition this week as the need for food support rises sharply across Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley. Inflation, shrinking public benefits, and the ongoing housing crisis have pushed more families, seniors, and single adults into food insecurity at levels the organization has not seen in years.

“We are seeing more people struggling to afford basic groceries, let alone a holiday meal,” said Katie Hill, CEO of Union Station Homeless Services. “Our response this week reflects the reality in front of us. When the need rises, we rise with it.”

For more than 55 years, Dinner in the Park has been a Pasadena tradition. This year marks one of the largest and most urgent operations in USHS history, expanded into a multi-day effort to meet the increased demand.

So far, USHS has distributed more than 800 turkeys and Thanksgiving food boxes to families experiencing food insecurity in our communities. Each box included ingredients for full holiday meals, helping families offset rising food costs.

This week, the team is preparing to deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to more than 400 residents living across ten supportive and interim housing sites in Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley.

To close out the week, USHS will host a large-scale community meal distribution at the Adult Center on Wednesday, November 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, offering drive-thru, walk-up, and dine-in options. Thousands of meals are expected to be served, and the event is open to everyone. No ID or documentation required.

Many local elected officials from Pasadena and across the San Gabriel Valley will join volunteers in serving meals to their constituents. Their presence reflects a shared commitment to supporting neighbors facing hunger and housing instability.

“This is what community looks like,” Hill said. “Our city shows up for one another. Seeing local leaders roll up their sleeves and serve side by side with volunteers says a lot about the values of this region.”

This expanded Thanksgiving effort is made possible through the generous support of partners, sponsors, and donors, including: Green Foundation, BIGO Live, Kardashian Jenner Family, Justice Law Corporation, Whittier Trust, Weaver, Bill & Claire Bogaard, Pasadena Convention Center, and Morongo.

USHS extends a special thank you to rock legend David Lee Roth of Van Halen and the David Lee Roth Band, not only for his sizable donation but also for dedicating his time to our community by serving Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 9 AM - 3 PM

Location: 412 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105

For more information, visit: ushs.org

ABOUT USHS

Union Station Homeless Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness in the San Gabriel Valley. We provide supportive services, street outreach, interim housing, and permanent housing navigation for individuals and families facing housing instability. Each year, our team supports thousands of people with the resources, care, and long-term solutions they need to rebuild their lives.

Our approach is simple. We meet people where they are, remove barriers, and stay with them through every step of their housing journey. From meals and case management to mental health support and employment services, our programs focus on stability, dignity, and connection to community.