United Steelworkers union welcomes federal softwood announcement, calls for urgent follow-through to protect jobs and communities

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is welcoming today’s announcement by Prime Minister Mark Carney on new federal measures to support Canada’s softwood lumber industry, calling it a long-overdue step toward rebuilding a sector under intense pressure from escalating U.S. tariffs.

The federal plan includes $700 million in loan guarantees for companies hit by rising U.S. tariffs, $500 million in investments to support product and market diversification and a new commitment to prioritize Canadian lumber in federally funded infrastructure and housing construction. Additional measures include support for export market development and $50 million in income supports, retraining and upskilling for more than 6,000 workers affected by the softwood lumber crisis.

The USW, which represents tens of thousands of forestry workers across Canada, says these measures reflect key demands the union has long advanced—but warns that their success will depend entirely on rapid, effective implementation.

“This is the kind of leadership forestry workers have been asking for. With U.S. tariffs punishing our industry and communities hanging in the balance, today’s announcement sends a strong signal that Canada is ready to defend and rebuild this vital sector with a serious industrial strategy,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director.

But with mills already scaling back and more closures looming, the union warns that even the strongest commitments won’t matter if they aren’t backed by urgent, concrete action.

“These are major commitments and they show the government is finally taking this trade war and this industry seriously. Loan guarantees will help companies survive and Build Canadian procurement is a huge step forward. But we can’t afford another wave of mill closures while we wait for programs to roll out. This can’t get stuck in red tape or stall at the cabinet table. Workers need to see the results now, with wage subsidies, strong labour market supports and real timelines to get this money flowing,” said Jeff Bromley, Chair of the USW Wood Council.

In regions where forestry has been hollowed out by years of closures, USW leaders say the Build Canadian policy could be transformative if it’s enforced and backed with clear timelines and strong conditions for job creation.

“We’ve fought for years to make sure public dollars support Canadian jobs. Today’s Build Canadian commitment is a direct result of that fight. But we’ve been burned before by announcements that never delivered, so we’ll be holding the government accountable to make sure this time, the jobs, the contracts, the benefits actually stay here,” said USW Western Canada Director Scott Lunny.

The union stresses that workers need real guarantees that these investments will protect their jobs and deliver for the people on the ground.

“Access to capital and new markets is important, but without clear job guarantees and accountability, these investments won’t mean much to the workers already facing layoffs. What people need to see now is a plan that protects their livelihoods – not just the bottom line of employers,” said Kevon Stewart, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

In Québec, where forestry is a pillar of many local economies, union leaders are urging coordination with the provincial government to ensure that federal funding reflects local needs and priorities, USW Québec Director urges the Québec government to follow suit without delay.

"We’ve been calling on the Québec government for years to implement an industrial strategy that transforms the forestry industry and secures the future of good jobs. We hope that when the National Assembly returns in September, the government will introduce a new forestry regime aligned with this direction. Québec and Ottawa must work together to ensure the long-term future of the forestry sector," said USW Québec Director Nicolas Lapierre.

The United Steelworkers union continues to call on the federal government to secure a fair and lasting resolution to the softwood lumber dispute and to ensure that today’s announcement marks not the end, but the beginning of a serious effort to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian forestry sector.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, please contact:

François Soucy, USW Communications, fsoucy@usw.ca, 873-355-2841