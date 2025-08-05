Fortrea Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Tracy Krumme as senior vice president, investor relations, succeeding Hima Inguva in this role, who has decided to pursue other career opportunities. Krumme will report to Chief Financial Officer, Jill McConnell, and lead Fortrea’s global investor relations strategy, serving as a key liaison to the investment community.

“Tracy is a seasoned executive with the strategic mindset and investor acumen needed as Fortrea enters its next chapter,” said McConnell. “She brings not only deep capital markets expertise but also integrity, insight and a strong track record of supporting strategic transformation and growth. We’re excited to welcome her to the team. I also would like to express my sincere appreciation to Hima Inguva, who has led Fortrea’s Investor Relations since our founding as a company. We wish her every success in her next chapter.”

Krumme brings more than three decades of investor relations and capital markets experience to Fortrea, with expertise across the CRO, life sciences and healthcare sectors. She previously served as head of investor relations at PPD, a leading CRO acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she worked alongside Fortrea’s CEO Anshul Thakral; Galderma, a global dermatology company; and Nuance Communications, a provider of healthcare AI solutions acquired by Microsoft. Most recently, she was senior vice president, head of investor relations and corporate communications at Bitfarms, a global energy and compute infrastructure company. Earlier in her career, she led investor relations at Luxoft, acquired by DXC Technology, and NCR Corporation, and held roles as an equity research analyst at Sandler O’Neill & Partners and in corporate finance at Prudential Securities and Kidder, Peabody International in London.

“I’m excited to join Fortrea at such a pivotal moment in its evolution as an independent, pure-play CRO,” said Krumme. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to articulate Fortrea’s vision and value proposition to the investment community as we deliver differentiated solutions to our customers and generate long-term value for shareholders.”

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts:

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, tracy.krumme@fortrea.com

Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816, hima.inguva@fortrea.com

Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com