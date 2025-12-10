Fortrea Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization, today announced the granting of an inducement award of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) on December 10, 2025, to two newly hired employees. The award consisted of 245,000 RSUs that vest in three equal annual installments starting December 10, 2026, subject to the employee’s continuous employment through the applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Award Plan and the award agreements covering the grants. These awards follow Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are intended as an inducement material to the individual becoming a new employee of the Company.

