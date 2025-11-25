Fortrea to Present at Upcoming Citi and Evercore Healthcare Conferences

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that chief executive officer, Anshul Thakral, chief financial officer, Jill McConnell, and senior vice president of investor relations, Tracy Krumme, will participate in the following conferences in December:

Citi Global Healthcare Conference (Miami) Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 1:00 pm ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: FTRE Citi webcast Evercore 8th Annual Healthcare Conference (Miami) Date:

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time:

10:50 am ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

Webcast:

FTRE Evercore webcast



The live webcasts and replay of the fireside chats will be accessible through the “Events” section of Fortrea’s Investor Relations website . Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their banking representatives.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts: