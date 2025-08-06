Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Increase in July 2025 of 3.1% Compared to 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for July 2025, compared with July 2024.

During this period, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.8%, compared to July 2024. Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, while Los Cabos remained flat and Tijuana airport decreased 3.1%, compared to July 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 15.2%, compared to July 2024.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-24 Jul-25 % Change Jan - Jul 24 Jan - Jul 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,085.2 1,092.5 0.7% 6,751.7 7,204.6 6.7% Tijuana* 763.8 776.3 1.6% 4,847.2 4,972.9 2.6% Los Cabos 293.5 282.9 (3.6%) 1,621.8 1,691.5 4.3% Puerto Vallarta 306.8 321.5 4.8% 1,624.2 1,805.4 11.2% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 185.4 204.0 10.1% 1,183.6 1,296.4 9.5% Hermosillo 183.7 195.6 6.5% 1,172.2 1,249.8 6.6% Kingston 0.4 0.1 (69.6%) 1.6 0.3 (81.3%) Morelia 58.5 76.3 30.3% 358.0 435.5 21.6% La Paz 116.6 126.4 8.4% 676.0 735.1 8.8% Mexicali 95.1 121.4 27.7% 609.7 720.2 18.1% Aguascalientes 53.3 59.5 11.6% 361.9 378.7 4.6% Los Mochis 50.5 61.7 22.2% 318.5 406.1 27.5% Manzanillo 10.4 11.6 11.1% 76.7 77.7 1.4% Total 3,203.2 3,329.8 4.0% 19,603.0 20,974.3 7.0%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-24 Jul-25 % Change Jan - Jul 24 Jan - Jul 25 % Change Guadalajara 560.4 563.9 0.6% 3,420.5 3,458.1 1.1% Tijuana* 428.1 379.1 (11.5%) 2,362.2 2,445.7 3.5% Los Cabos 393.2 403.9 2.7% 3,001.0 3,011.1 0.3% Puerto Vallarta 241.5 229.1 (5.1%) 2,682.9 2,550.7 (4.9%) Montego Bay 443.4 510.6 15.2% 3,185.7 3,114.2 (2.2%) Guanajuato 108.2 108.7 0.5% 597.5 624.5 4.5% Hermosillo 7.0 6.8 (2.5%) 50.6 47.0 (7.1%) Kingston 177.6 191.8 8.0% 988.2 1,073.3 8.6% Morelia 62.7 71.9 14.7% 376.6 401.9 6.7% La Paz 0.9 2.5 192.5% 7.0 20.1 186.9% Mexicali 0.7 0.8 12.7% 4.4 4.4 (1.5%) Aguascalientes 32.1 32.4 0.8% 183.3 188.5 2.8% Los Mochis 0.8 0.9 8.7% 4.8 4.8 (1.2%) Manzanillo 3.5 4.0 13.2% 59.6 66.1 10.9% Total 2,460.0 2,506.2 1.9% 16,924.4 17,010.4 0.5%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-24 Jul-25 % Change Jan - Jul 24 Jan - Jul 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,645.6 1,656.4 0.7% 10,172.1 10,662.7 4.8% Tijuana* 1,192.0 1,155.3 (3.1%) 7,209.4 7,418.7 2.9% Los Cabos 686.7 686.8 0.0% 4,622.8 4,702.7 1.7% Puerto Vallarta 548.3 550.6 0.4% 4,307.1 4,356.1 1.1% Montego Bay 443.4 510.6 15.2% 3,185.7 3,114.2 (2.2%) Guanajuato 293.6 312.8 6.5% 1,781.1 1,920.8 7.8% Hermosillo 190.7 202.5 6.1% 1,222.8 1,296.7 6.0% Kingston 178.0 191.9 7.8% 989.8 1,073.6 8.5% Morelia 121.2 148.1 22.2% 734.6 837.4 14.0% La Paz 117.4 128.9 9.8% 683.0 755.3 10.6% Mexicali 95.8 122.2 27.6% 614.1 724.6 18.0% Aguascalientes 85.4 91.8 7.5% 545.2 567.2 4.0% Los Mochis 51.3 62.6 22.0% 323.4 410.9 27.1% Manzanillo 13.9 15.6 11.6% 136.3 143.9 5.6% Total 5,663.3 5,836.0 3.1% 36,527.4 37,984.7 4.0%

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jul-24 Jul-25 % Change Jan - Jul 24 Jan - Jul 25 % Change Tijuana 421.3 371.6 (11.8%) 2,328.9 2,401.2 3.1%

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The seats available during July 2025 increased by 6.0%, compared to July 2024. The load factors for the month went from 87.2% in July 2024 to 84.8% in July 2025.



The seats available during July 2025 increased by 6.0%, compared to July 2024. The load factors for the month went from 87.2% in July 2024 to 84.8% in July 2025. New routes:

Aguascalientes – La Paz: TAR

Guanajuato – Ontario, California: Volaris

La Paz – Aguascalientes: TAR

La Paz – Los Mochis: TAR

Los Mochis – La Paz: TAR

Morelia – Mexicali: Volaris

Morelia – Puerto Vallarta: Volaris

Morelia – Zihuatanejo: Volaris

Morelia – Dallas-Fort Worth: Volaris

Morelia – Houston (IAH): Volaris

Morelia – Ontario, California: Volaris

Morelia – Sacramento: Volaris

Morelia – San Antonio: Volaris

Mexicali – Morelia: Volaris

Puerto Vallarta – Morelia: Volaris

Los Cabos – Ontario, California: Volaris

Montego Bay – Baltimore-Washington: Spirit

Montego Bay – Quito: Aeroregional

Montego Bay – Kingston: LIAT Air

Kingston – Montego Bay: LIAT Air

Guadalajara – Nueva York (EWR): Volaris





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

