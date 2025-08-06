ABN AMRO announces EUR 250 million share buyback programme



ABN AMRO today announced the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase depositary receipts and ordinary shares of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for a maximum total value of EUR 250 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 23 April 2025 (10% of the issued shares).



The share buyback programme will commence on 7 August 2025 and is expected to end no later than December 2025. The purpose of the programme is to reduce ABN AMRO’s share capital. ABN AMRO’s CET1 ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 14.8%. The capital required for the announced share buyback programme has been reserved and is already excluded from the 2025 Q2 capital ratios. The repurchased shares will be cancelled in due course.



The ECB has approved the share buyback programme, which will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 23 April 2025 and in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation.



NLFI will participate in the buyback pro rata to its current stake of 30.5% via off-market transactions, thereby maintaining its relative stake in the company.



ABN AMRO has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a financial intermediary to conduct the open market buyback. ABN AMRO will provide weekly updates on the progress of the programme via a press release and on the Investor Relations section of its website https://www.abnamro.com/en/home/information/share-buyback-programme



This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).



