Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 16% in Danish kroner and by 18% at constant exchange rates to DKK 154.9 billion in the first six months of 2025

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 August 2025 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025

Operating profit increased by 25% in Danish kroner and 29% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 72.2 billion.

Sales in US Operations increased by 16% in Danish kroner (17% at CER). Sales in the US were positively impacted by gross-to-net sales adjustments related to prior years, including an adjustment related to the 340B provision of around DKK 3 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Sales in International Operations increased by 16% in Danish kroner (19% at CER).

Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 16% in Danish kroner to DKK 145.4 billion (18% at CER), mainly driven by Obesity care growth of 56% in Danish kroner to DKK 38.8 billion (58% at CER) and GLP-1 diabetes sales growing 8% in Danish kroner (10% at CER). Rare disease sales increased by 14% measured in Danish kroner (15% at CER).

Within R&D, Novo Nordisk will advance subcutaneous and oral amycretin into phase 3 development in weight management based on completed clinical studies during the first quarter of 2025. Further, within obesity, REDEFINE 11 has been initiated to investigate further the potential efficacy and safety of CagriSema, and semaglutide 7.2 mg (a higher dose of Wegovy ® ) has been submitted to the EU regulatory authorities.

) has been submitted to the EU regulatory authorities. For the 2025 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 8-14% at CER, and operating profit growth is now expected to be 10-16% at CER. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 3 and 5 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively. The lowered sales outlook for 2025 is driven by lower growth expectations for the second half of 2025, reflecting the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion and competition. The outlook is related to lower growth expectations for Wegovy ® in the US obesity market, for Ozempic ® in the US GLP-1 diabetes market as well as for Wegovy ® in select IO markets. Novo Nordisk continues the global rollout of Wegovy ® to more markets and invests in commercial activities towards driving market penetration for both Wegovy ® and Ozempic ® .

in the US obesity market, for Ozempic in the US GLP-1 diabetes market as well as for Wegovy in select IO markets. Novo Nordisk continues the global rollout of Wegovy to more markets and invests in commercial activities towards driving market penetration for both Wegovy and Ozempic . In July, Novo Nordisk announced that Maziar Mike Doustdar will succeed Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen as president and chief executive officer. Further, Novo Nordisk announced that it has decided to consolidate its research and development areas under the leadership of Martin Holst Lange. Lastly, Emil Kongshøj Larsen will succeed Mike Doustdar as executive vice president, International Operations. All changes are effective 7 August.

PROFIT AND LOSS H1 2025 H1 2024 Growth

as reported Growth

at CER* DKK million Net sales 154,944 133,409 16% 18% Operating profit 72,240 57,780 25% 29% Net profit 55,537 45,457 22% N/A Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 12.49 10.17 23% N/A * CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2024).



Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "While delivering 18% sales growth in the first half of 2025, we have lowered our full-year outlook due to lower growth expectations for our GLP-1 treatments in the second half of 2025. As a result, we are taking measures to sharpen our commercial execution further, and ensure efficiencies in our cost base while continuing to invest in future growth. With more than one billion people living with obesity globally, including more than 100 million living in the US, and only a few million on treatment, I am confident that under Mike Doustdar's leadership, Novo Nordisk will maximise the significant growth opportunities, supported by a strong product portfolio and future pipeline".



On 6 August 2025 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 07.00 am EST, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under 'Investors' (the contents of the company's website do not form a part of this Form 6-K).

