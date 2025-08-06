Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on August 4, 2025 from BlackRock, Inc. that on August 1, 2025 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
|
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
|IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX
Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745
119/33/39
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
|CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|X
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|BlackRock, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Wilmington, DE, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
|01/08/2025
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|04/08/2025
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of
voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.86%
|0.49%
|5.35%
|1,032,916
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|5.12%
|0.25%
|5.37%
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|938,075
|4.86%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|938,075
|4.86%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|N/A
|N/A
|43,078
|0.22%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|43,078
|0.22%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|51,763
|0.26%
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|51,763
|0.26%
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|X
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Amethyst Intermediate, LLC
|Aperio Holdings, LLC
|Aperio Group, LLC
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
|Place of completion
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|Date of completion
|04 August 2025