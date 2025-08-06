Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 6 August 2025 at 12:00 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Jyrki Tulokas, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jyrki Tulokas

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 118226/4/4

Transaction date: 2025-08-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 307 Unit price: 3.42 EUR

(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 3.42 EUR

(3): Volume: 147 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(4): Volume: 599 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(6): Volume: 360 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(7): Volume: 2015 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(8): Volume: 200 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(9): Volume: 515 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(10): Volume: 1187 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(11): Volume: 5500 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

(12): Volume: 845 Unit price: 3.43 EUR

Aggregated transactions (12):

Volume: 12500 Volume weighted average price: 3.42965 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal

klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.