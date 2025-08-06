Quest Software Adds Executive Heavyweights to Drive AI Innovation, Growth, and Strengthen Execution

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in securing critical IT infrastructure, modernizing Microsoft and database environments, and driving data readiness for AI, today announced a series of executive appointments to drive growth through customer-focused execution, AI innovation, and operational excellence.

The executive moves come amid rising enterprise demand for AI, secure identity management, and modernized data platforms. Quest is meeting that demand head-on, supported by a $350 million capital investment to advance embedded AI capabilities across its product portfolio and AI-readiness technologies to help enterprises realize the full value of AI. The company is also scaling its purpose-built partner ecosystem—focusing on strategic alliances across data, identity, and Microsoft environments, including Active Directory and Entra ID.

Strengthening the Leadership Bench for Scalable Growth

To support this next phase of growth, Quest is bolstering its executive leadership team with proven leaders who bring deep expertise in go-to-market strategy, financial discipline, and channel expansion.

Ashish Joshi, President & CFO, oversees Finance, Legal, and Compliance. Ashish is a seasoned enterprise SaaS leader who's scaled high-performing companies, most recently as COO & CFO at Redwood Software.

Maureen Perrelli, Chief Channel Officer, leads Quest's global channel strategy. With decades of experience in go-to-market execution at Oracle, GE, Secureworks, NCR, and Brivo, Maureen is building Quest's partner ecosystem for the AI era.

John Bertero, SVP & Chief Revenue Officer, is responsible for all global sales efforts. He is known for building high-performing solution sales teams with a customer-first mindset.





“I couldn’t be more excited to work with such a high-powered executive team. This team is a competitive advantage and positions Quest to deliver what customers expect—faster decisions, clearer priorities, and market-leading solutions that work out of the box,” said Tim Page, CEO of Quest Software. “That means stronger accountability, smarter execution, and a tighter connection between what we build and what our customers need.”

Momentum Toward a Smarter, AI Future

As AI reshapes how enterprises govern data, secure access, and scale operations, Quest is positioning itself as a trusted transformation partner. With strengthened leadership, industry recognition, and a relentless focus on customer value, the company is moving with focus and momentum.

“This is about execution, accountability, and delivering at scale,” said Page. “With the right team in place and a differentiated platform, we’re ready to lead our customers into the future—faster, more securely, and with confidence.”

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges and make the promise of AI a reality. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies including over 90% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

