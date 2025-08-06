Parsons Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Q2 revenue of $1.6 billion decreased 5% year-over-year and 9% on an organic basis

Revenue growth of 13% excluding confidential contract; 8% on an organic basis

Q2 net income of $55 million decreased $14 million year-over-year, includes $2 million of M&A transaction-related expenses associated with the CTI acquisition

Q2 adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $149 million; adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4% increased 40 basis points

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x and continued streak of TTM book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x or greater in every quarter since IPO

Total backlog increased to $8.9 billion; 70% is funded, highest level since IPO

Increasing fiscal year 2025 guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations



CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

CEO Commentary

“We are pleased with our second quarter results as we delivered strong total and organic revenue growth across our core business, 40 basis points of margin expansion and exceptional free cash flow. In addition, we continued to leverage our balance sheet to close another strategic accretive acquisition,” said Carey Smith, chair, president and chief executive officer.

“We continue to capitalize on unprecedented global infrastructure spending and the increasing demand for national security solutions that are aligned to the Administration’s priorities. We are very excited about our future given our team’s strong execution, the exceptional tailwinds we have in both segments, our large total and funded backlog, and our strong pipeline of big opportunities. This backdrop positions Parsons to continue to outpace industry growth rates and deliver significant shareholder value over the long-term.”

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024)

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $86 million, or 5%, to $1.6 billion and was down 9% on an organic basis. Excluding the company's confidential contract, total revenue growth was 13% and organic revenue growth was 8% driven by growth in the company's transportation and cyber markets. Operating income decreased 14% to $96 million primarily due to a decrease in revenue on the company's confidential contract and increased investments in bid and proposal activity and critical hires in support of the strong pipeline and large strategic pursuits aligned to the Administration's priorities. Net income decreased 20% to $55 million due to the items noted above. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.50 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.63 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the second quarter of 2025 was $149 million, a 1% decrease over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points to 9.4% compared to 9.0% in the second quarter of 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin increase was driven by improved program performance and accretive acquisitions. Adjusted EPS was $0.78 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.84 in the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year adjusted EPS decrease was driven by the items that impacted operating income noted above.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024)

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth (in millions) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 805 $ 989 $ (183 ) (19 )% $ 1,648 $ 1,898 $ (250 ) (13 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 67 103 $ (36 ) (35 )% $ 143 $ 195 $ (53 ) (27 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.3 % 10.4 % (2.1 )% (20 )% 8.7 % 10.3 % (1.6 )% (16 )%





Second quarter 2025 revenue decreased $183 million, or 19%, compared to the prior year period and 20% on an organic basis. Excluding the company's confidential contract, Federal Solutions' revenue increased 11%, and 8% on an organic basis. These increases were driven by growth on existing contracts and the ramp-up of new task order wins specifically in the cyber and intelligence and aviation markets. The company's confidential contract generated $106 million of revenue in Q2 2025, in-line with expectations.

Second quarter 2025 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $36 million, or 35% from the second quarter of 2024, and adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 210 basis points to 8.3% driven primarily by contract mix and investments made in bid and proposal activity and key personnel on strategic pursuits.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024)

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth (in millions) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 779 $ 682 $ 97 14 % $ 1,491 $ 1,308 $ 183 14 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 82 47 $ 35 73 % $ 155 $ 96 $ 59 62 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.5 % 7.0 % 3.5 % 50 % 10.4 % 7.3 % 3.1 % 42 %





Second quarter 2025 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $97 million, or 14%, from the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by organic growth of 8% and inorganic revenue contributions from the company's BCC and TRS acquisitions. Organic growth was primarily driven by the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts in both North America and the Middle East.

Second quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $35 million, or 73%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 350 basis points to 10.5% from 7.0% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by improved program performance, the ramp-up of recent awards, and growth and margin synergies from our BCC Engineering acquisition.

Second Quarter 2025 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio: 1.0x on net bookings of $1.5 billion.

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of $6.7 billion.

Total backlog: $8.9 billion, up $111 million from Q2 2024. Funded backlog of $6.2 billion is at its highest level since the company's 2019 IPO.

Cash flow from operating activities: Second quarter 2025: $160 million compared to $161 million in second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, cash flow from operating activities increased 51% to $148 million, compared to $98 million in the prior year period.

Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win new business across both segments. During the second quarter of 2025, the company won three single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each.

Awarded a $176 million single-award contract by the United States Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District to provide design-build delivery services for a new Ammonium Nitrate Solution Tank Farm at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The four-year contract is new work for the company.

Awarded a $138 million task order under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Assessment, Exercise, Modeling and Simulation, and Support multiple-award IDIQ contract vehicle for cyber operations. Under this task order, Parsons will provide specialized cyber operations capabilities including cyber assessments and subject matter experts supporting cyber operations, development, analysis, and research. The company booked $13 million on this contract during the second quarter.

Received an additional $134 million to continue overseeing the implementation of remediation projects on the Giant Mine program in Canada, which is one of the largest mine reclamation projects in the world.

Awarded a $75 million recompete single-award contract by the United States Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District to provide construction management services, of which the company booked $45 million during the quarter. Parsons is the managing partner on this joint venture project.

Awarded a $70 million follow-on contract by the General Services Administration for solutions that includes C5ISR, exercises, operations, and information services for Department of Defense Combatant Commands.



Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues its successful track record of acquiring strategic companies in high-growth markets that strengthens its portfolio. During the quarter, the company was recognized as the top Program Management firm worldwide by Engineering News-Record and received multiple awards from ACEC for its innovative solutions. Parsons was also recognized for being a top employer for military veterans.

Parsons announced and closed its acquisition of Chesapeake Technologies International, an all-domain technology solutions provider, powered by cutting-edge products that enhance the warfighters’ ability to sense, evaluate and deliver effects within the invisible battlespace, in an all- cash transaction valued at $89 million. This transaction is consistent with Parsons’ strategy of completing accretive acquisitions with revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of at least 10%, while adding critical intellectual property that strengthens the company’s existing portfolio.

Recognized by Engineering News-Record as the top Program Management firm worldwide on ENR’s annual list of Top 50 Program Management Firms. In addition, Parsons was ranked in the top three in each of the following lists: Professional Services, Construction Management, and Program/Construction Management for Fee. These rankings reflect the company’s worldwide reputation and ability to successfully win and execute infrastructure programs.

Honored with a 2025 Engineering Excellence Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of California for the company’s work on Phase 1 (Pedestrian and Bicycle Overcrossing) of the I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project in Berkeley, California. The project has also received national recognition for its innovation, safety impact, and community-focused design.

Received the 2025 Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies in the Water and Wastewater category on the company’s Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station project in St. Louis, Missouri. This prestigious recognition highlights Parsons’ commitment to delivering transformative engineering solutions that address contemporary challenges and promote a sustainable future.

Received the prestigious 2025 Engineering Excellence Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri for the company’s work on the I-270 North Design-Build Project. In addition to this top state honor, the project also received national recognition through the 2025 ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards.

Recognized as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

The company is increasing its fiscal year 2025 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations guidance ranges to reflect its second quarter operating performance, CTI acquisition and its outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2025 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2025 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2025 Guidance Revenue $6,480 million - $6,680 million $6,450 million - $6,650 million Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $595 million - $635 million $590 million - $630 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $400 million - $440 million $380 million - $420 million





Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2025.

Conference Call Information

Parsons will host a conference call today, August 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its second quarter 2025.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 1,584,323 $ 1,670,467 $ 3,138,683 $ 3,206,143 Direct cost of contracts 1,235,970 1,318,931 2,436,347 2,529,758 Equity in losses of unconsolidated joint ventures (642 ) (16,837 ) (1,329 ) (18,897 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 252,050 223,277 496,113 444,222 Operating income 95,661 111,422 204,894 213,266 Interest income 1,068 3,825 3,210 4,977 Interest expense (12,569 ) (13,008 ) (24,815 ) (26,006 ) Convertible debt repurchase loss - - - (18,355 ) Other income (expense), net 5,019 895 6,654 (2,431 ) Total other income (expense) (6,482 ) (8,288 ) (14,951 ) (41,815 ) Income before income tax expense 89,179 103,134 189,943 171,451 Income tax expense (18,690 ) (22,415 ) (37,667 ) (35,739 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 70,489 80,719 152,276 135,712 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15,259 ) (11,547 ) (30,843 ) (26,790 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 55,230 69,172 121,433 108,922 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.65 $ 1.14 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ 1.10 $ 0.99





Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 106,997 106,303 106,914 106,170 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1,205 1,233 1,414 1,353 Dilutive effect of warrants 7 415 223 218 Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes 1,893 2,573 2,006 4,688 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 110,102 110,524 110,557 112,429









Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 55,230 $ 69,172 121,433 108,922 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 54 54 108 2,820 Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 55,284 $ 69,226 121,541 111,742









PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $108,830 and $202,121 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 411,327 $ 453,548 Accounts receivable, net (including $380,171 and $294,700 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures) 1,167,841 1,100,396 Contract assets (including $8,382 and $7,906 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 836,366 741,504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $14,235 and $14,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 178,361 166,952 Total current assets 2,593,895 2,462,400 Property and Equipment, net (including $2,142 and $2,971 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures) 122,737 111,575 Right of use assets, operating leases (including $4,485 and $5,726 Right of use assets, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 139,985 153,048 Goodwill 2,161,939 2,082,680 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 150,721 138,759 Intangible assets, net 361,303 349,937 Deferred tax assets 134,142 133,450 Other noncurrent assets 56,443 56,113 Total assets $ 5,721,165 $ 5,487,962 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $50,047 and $28,214 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 288,483 $ 207,589 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $191,119 and $198,797 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 847,845 894,425 Contract liabilities (including $62,835 and $66,144 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 320,295 289,799 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $2,753 and $3,522 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 52,763 52,725 Income taxes payable 13,455 7,701 Short Term Debt 84,919 463,405 Total current liabilities 1,607,760 1,915,644 Long-term employee incentives 26,064 31,818 Long-term debt 1,235,584 784,096 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $1,729 and $2,203 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 100,218 114,386 Deferred tax liabilities 19,287 11,043 Other long-term liabilities 110,641 96,486 Total liabilities $ 3,099,554 $ 2,953,473 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,676,400 and 146,656,225 shares issued; 54,689,434 and 52,657,447 public shares outstanding; 52,106,902 and 54,117,904 ESOP shares outstanding $ 146,676 $ 146,655 Treasury stock, 39,880,875 shares at cost (815,282 ) (815,282 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,660,579 2,684,829 Retained earnings 541,965 426,781 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,067 ) (26,594 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 2,515,871 2,416,389 Noncontrolling interests 105,740 118,100 Total shareholders' equity 2,621,611 2,534,489 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,721,165 $ 5,487,962









PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests 152,276 $ 135,712 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 55,995 48,971 Amortization of debt issue costs 2,611 5,326 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 63 408 Convertible debt repurchase loss - 18,355 Deferred taxes 2,225 (222 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses (5,171 ) 2,039 Equity in losses of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,329 18,897 Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 15,907 20,788 Stock-based compensation 22,926 20,675 Contributions of treasury stock 35,382 30,140 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable (31,905 ) (131,414 ) Contract assets (84,802 ) (47,905 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,544 ) (9,396 ) Accounts payable 62,462 10,585 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (94,320 ) (10,533 ) Contract liabilities 14,472 (1,360 ) Income taxes 5,828 (6,951 ) Other long-term liabilities 280 (6,308 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 148,014 97,807 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (22,909 ) (18,698 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 35 53 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (117,858 ) (63 ) Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (35,496 ) (70,032 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 11,920 25 Net cash used in investing activities (164,308 ) (88,715 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement 243,700 153,200 Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (243,700 ) (153,200 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes due 2029 - 800,000 Repurchases of convertible notes due 2025 (28,486 ) (495,575 ) Proceeds from term loan 450,000 - Repayment of delayed draw term loan (350,000 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs (2,571 ) (19,185 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests 327 77 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (45,055 ) (15,249 ) Repurchases of common stock (39,994 ) (10,000 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (18,210 ) (18,940 ) Capped call transactions - (88,400 ) Bond hedge termination - 195,549 Redemption of warrants - (104,952 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,796 3,740 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (29,193 ) 247,065 Effect of exchange rate changes 3,266 (638 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (42,221 ) 255,519 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 453,548 272,943 End of period 411,327 $ 528,462





Contract Awards

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Federal Solutions $ 650,770 $ 805,170 $ 1,395,479 $ 2,087,810 Critical Infrastructure 855,275 694,894 1,877,072 1,494,563 Total Awards $ 1,506,045 $ 1,500,064 $ 3,272,551 $ 3,582,373





Backlog

(in thousands)

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,816,590 $ 1,736,698 Unfunded 2,656,547 3,284,801 Total Federal Solutions 4,473,137 5,021,499 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 4,421,015 3,754,225 Unfunded 48,886 55,882 Total Critical Infrastructure 4,469,901 3,810,107 Total Backlog $ 8,943,038 $ 8,831,606





Book-To-Bill Ratio1:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Federal Solutions 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.1 Critical Infrastructure 1.1 1.0 1.3 1.1 Overall 1.0 0.9 1.0 1.1

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 55,230 $ 69,172 $ 121,433 $ 108,922 Interest expense, net 11,501 9,183 21,605 21,029 Income tax expense 18,690 22,415 37,667 35,739 Depreciation and amortization (a) 28,592 24,440 55,995 48,971 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,259 11,547 30,843 26,790 Equity-based compensation 11,519 10,647 18,622 23,303 Convertible debt repurchase loss - - - 18,355 Transaction-related costs (b) 5,135 2,302 8,836 5,188 Restructuring (c) 2,361 - 2,361 - Other (d) 844 524 545 3,026 Adjusted EBITDA $ 149,131 $ 150,230 $ 297,907 $ 291,323





(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, is $20.1 million and $39.6 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment, and $8.5 million and $16.4 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, is $19.5 million and $39.3 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.9 million and $9.7 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. (b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.









PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 67,072 $ 102,781 $ 142,604 $ 195,322 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 41 62 90 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 67,083 $ 102,822 $ 142,666 $ 195,412 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 66,193 35,612 124,380 68,575 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,855 11,796 30,861 27,336 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 82,048 $ 47,408 $ 155,241 $ 95,911 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 149,131 $ 150,230 $ 297,907 $ 291,323









PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 55,230 $ 69,172 $ 121,433 $ 108,922 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 17,054 13,741 33,435 27,449 Equity-based compensation 11,519 10,647 18,622 23,303 Convertible debt repurchase loss - - - 18,355 Transaction-related costs (a) 5,135 2,302 8,836 5,188 Restructuring (b) 2,361 - 2,361 - Other (c) 844 524 545 3,026 Tax effect on adjustments (7,865 ) (6,347 ) (16,406 ) (21,397 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 84,278 90,039 168,826 164,846 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 106,997 106,303 106,914 106,170 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 108,202 107,536 108,328 107,523 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 1.58 $ 1.55 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 1.56 $ 1.53



