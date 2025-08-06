Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under IFRS® Accounting Standards unless otherwise noted.

“I am pleased with our performance in the first half of this year. We’re making strong progress on the Telesat Lightspeed technical and commercial fronts, and continuing our disciplined execution in our GEO segment,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “The Telesat Lightspeed backlog stands at over $1 billion, and we remain focused on adding to that as we pursue a wide range of opportunities across our target segments of enterprise, aviation, maritime and government. In our GEO business, the year is unfolding largely as we had expected, and we reiterate the 2025 guidance we shared at the outset of the year.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $106 million, a decrease of 30% ($46 million) compared to the same period in 2024. The impact from foreign exchange was minimal. The decrease was primarily due to a lower rate on the renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American direct-to-home television customer, to reductions in services for certain other customers, including an Indonesian rural broadband program and another North American direct-to-home customer, and to lower LEO consulting revenues.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $51 million, a decrease of 10% ($6 million) from 2024. The impact from foreign exchange was minimal. The decrease was primarily due to higher capitalized engineering, lower consulting costs related to our LEO consulting revenue, and lower share-based compensation, partially offset by headcount growth for Telesat Lightspeed and higher legal and professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $59 million, a decrease of 43% ($45 million). The impact from foreign exchange was minimal. The consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 55.3%, compared to 67.8% in the same period in 2024.

Telesat’s net income for the quarter was $76 million compared to $129 million for the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily due to a smaller gain on debt repurchase and lower revenue, partially offset by a gain on foreign exchange in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to a loss in the second quarter of 2024.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $223 million, a decrease of 27% ($82 million) compared to the same period in 2024. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 28% ($86 million) compared to 2024. The decrease for the six-month period is attributable to the same factors that accounted for the decrease in the three-month period ending June 30, 2025.

Operating expenses for the six-month period were $104 million, essentially unchanged from the same period in 2024. Benefits from higher capitalized engineering, lower consulting costs related to our LEO consulting revenue, and lower share-based compensation were offset by headcount growth for Telesat Lightspeed and higher legal and professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the six-month period was $126 million, a decrease of 41% ($88 million) or 42% ($91 million) when adjusted for foreign exchange rates. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 56.6%, compared to 70.3% in the same period in 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Telesat’s net income was $24 million compared to net income of $77 million for the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by lower revenues, a smaller gain on the repurchase of debt, and a loss related to an increase in the fair value of the Telesat Lightspeed financing warrants, partially offset by a foreign exchange gain in the first six months of 2025 compared to a loss in the first six months of 2024.

Business Highlights

Telesat Lightspeed Commercial Agreements In April, Telesat signed a multi-year agreement with Viasat Inc. for Telesat Lightspeed services, under which Viasat, the largest broadband connectivity provider in the commercial aviation market, will integrate Telesat Lightspeed into their services portfolio for aviation, maritime, enterprise, and defense markets.



Backlog and Utilization as of June 30, 2025 Telesat had contracted GEO backlog 2 of approximately $900 million. Telesat had contracted LEO backlog 2 of approximately $1 billion. Fleet utilization was 70%, up 3.5% from March 31, 2025. Anik F3 reached the end of its station-kept fuel life in April 2025 and, as a result, was placed in inclined operations. Consistent with our utilization calculation methodology, Anik F3 was removed from our capacity utilization calculation once it entered inclined operations. If Anik F3 were still included in that calculation, utilization as of June 30, 2025 would have been 62%, a 4.5% decrease from March 31, 2025.



2025 Financial Outlook

(assumes an average foreign exchange rate of US$1=C$1.42)

For 2025, Telesat continues to expect full year:

Revenues to be between $405 million and $425 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 to be between $170 million and $190 million on a consolidated basis. This reflects LEO operating expenses of between $110 million and $120 million, an increase from 2024 of between $36 million and $46 million; and

to be between $170 million and $190 million on a consolidated basis. This reflects LEO operating expenses of between $110 million and $120 million, an increase from 2024 of between $36 million and $46 million; and Capital expenditures (including both cash paid and accrued) to be in the range of $900 million to $1,100 million, virtually all of which is related to Telesat Lightspeed.



Telesat’s quarterly report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call

Telesat has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer of Telesat.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including the financial outlook for 2025, including with respect to revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1, operating expenses and capital expenditures and the growth opportunities of Telesat Lightspeed, and are “forward-looking statements’’ and “future-orientated financial performance” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “continue,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and future-orientated financial information as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Future-orientated financial information contained in this news release about prospective financial performance, financial position, or cash flows are expected to give the reader a better understanding of the potential future performance of Telesat. Readers are cautioned that any such future-orientated financial information and financial outlook contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those disclosed herein. All statements made in this news release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this news release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this news release.

These forward-looking statements and future-orientated financial information are not guarantees of future performance, are based on Telesat’s current expectations, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation, rising or prolonged elevated interest rates, and increased tariffs; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation and the timing of any such deployment; Telesat’s ability to meet the conditions for advance of the loans under the funding agreements for the constellation; technological hurdles, including Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet Telesat’s schedule, or at all, the availability of services and components from Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ supply chains; competition, including with other LEO systems, deployed and yet to be deployed; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; volatility in exchange rates; and the ability to expand Telesat’s existing satellite utilization. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, that was filed on March 27, 2025, and the form 6-K that was filed on August 6, 2025, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedarplus.ca.





Telesat Corporation Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) For the periods ended June 30 Three months Six months (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 106,106 $ 152,433 $ 222,855 $ 304,608 Operating expenses (50,556 ) (56,283 ) (103,598 ) (103,395 ) Depreciation (25,914 ) (31,644 ) (51,823 ) (68,039 ) Amortization (11,639 ) (2,808 ) (22,538 ) (5,631 ) Other operating gains (losses), net (131 ) (33 ) 3,819 (18 ) Operating income 17,866 61,665 48,715 127,525 Interest expense (53,631 ) (61,942 ) (110,295 ) (126,372 ) Gain on repurchase of debt 6,896 172,322 6,896 172,322 Interest and other income 6,834 20,237 13,042 41,365 Gain (loss) on change in fair value of financial instruments (13,248 ) — (46,660 ) — Gain (loss) on foreign exchange 114,610 (34,477 ) 117,090 (102,890 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 79,327 157,805 28,788 111,950 Tax (expense) recovery (3,798 ) (28,546 ) (4,716 ) (35,028 ) Net income (loss) $ 75,529 $ 129,259 $ 24,072 $ 76,922 Net income (loss) attributable to: Telesat Corporation shareholders $ 20,996 $ 35,452 $ 5,458 $ 20,690 Non-controlling interest 54,533 93,807 18,614 56,232 $ 75,529 $ 129,259 $ 24,072 $ 76,922 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Telesat Corporation shareholders Basic $ 1.43 $ 2.55 $ 0.38 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 2.45 $ 0.36 $ 1.45 Total Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 14,684,485 13,910,463 14,503,290 13,808,505 Diluted 16,562,440 15,856,505 16,238,156 15,654,401





Telesat Corporation Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 547,386 $ 552,064 Trade and other receivables 50,854 158,930 Other current financial assets 411 565 Current income tax recoverable 20,516 29,253 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 253,184 280,460 Total current assets 872,351 1,021,272 Satellites, property and other equipment 2,485,903 2,277,143 Deferred tax assets 3,351 3,059 Other long-term financial assets 14,921 9,767 Long-term income tax recoverable 6,993 6,993 Other long-term assets 400,660 516,507 Intangible assets 470,211 497,466 Goodwill 2,499,892 2,612,972 Total assets $ 6,754,282 $ 6,945,179 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 89,990 $ 158,276 Other current financial liabilities 24,333 26,483 Income taxes payable 1,093 5,913 Other current liabilities 56,260 65,906 Total current liabilities 171,676 256,578 Long-term indebtedness 3,186,770 3,096,615 Deferred tax liabilities 165,103 175,544 Other long-term financial liabilities 675,176 630,556 Other long-term liabilities 276,360 289,181 Total liabilities 4,475,085 4,448,474 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 68,426 59,082 Accumulated earnings 487,342 467,333 Reserves 120,497 183,865 Total Telesat Corporation shareholders’ equity 676,265 710,280 Non-controlling interest 1,602,932 1,786,425 Total shareholders’ equity 2,279,197 2,496,705 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,754,282 $ 6,945,179





Telesat Corporation Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 24,072 $ 76,922 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 51,823 68,039 Amortization 22,538 5,631 Tax expense (recovery) 4,716 35,028 Interest expense 110,295 126,372 Interest income (13,295 ) (40,516 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (117,090 ) 102,890 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of financial instruments 46,660 — Share-based compensation 5,592 11,443 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (3,819 ) 18 Gain on repurchase of debt (6,896 ) (172,322 ) Deferred revenue amortization (29,183 ) (27,361 ) Pension expense 2,728 2,821 Other 2,387 3,011 Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (9,961 ) (20,846 ) Interest paid, net of interest received (91,158 ) (75,520 ) Government grant received — 1,085 Operating assets and liabilities 108,847 (29,210 ) Net cash from operating activities 108,256 67,485 Cash flows (used in) generated from investing activities Cash payments related to satellite programs (347,267 ) (188,250 ) Cash payments related to property and other equipment (69,945 ) (31,725 ) Purchase of intangible assets — (52 ) Net proceeds from disposal of assets 4,500 — Government grant received — 109 Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (412,712 ) (219,918 ) Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities Proceeds from indebtedness 340,000 — Repurchase of indebtedness (4,501 ) (128,498 ) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (1,552 ) (1,267 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (1,204 ) (1,830 ) Tax withholdings on settlement of restricted and performance share units and exercise of stock options (8,325 ) (5,396 ) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities 324,418 (136,991 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (24,640 ) 47,573 Changes in cash and cash equivalents (4,678 ) (241,851 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 552,064 1,669,089 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 547,386 $ 1,427,238

Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1):

The following table provides a quantitative reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 75,529 $ 129,259 $ 24,072 $ 76,922 Tax expense (recovery) 3,798 28,546 4,716 35,028 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (114,610 ) 34,477 (117,090 ) 102,890 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of financial instruments 13,248 — 46,660 — Interest and other income (6,834 ) (20,237 ) (13,042 ) (41,365 ) Interest expense 53,631 61,942 110,295 126,372 Gain on repurchase of debt (6,896 ) (172,322 ) (6,896 ) (172,322 ) Depreciation 25,914 31,644 51,823 68,039 Amortization 11,639 2,808 22,538 5,631 Other operating (gains) losses, net 131 33 (3,819 ) 18 Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 763 1,144 1,222 1,388 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 2,351 6,009 5,592 11,443 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,664 $ 103,303 $ 126,071 $ 214,044 Revenue $ 106,106 $ 152,433 $ 222,855 $ 304,608 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 55.3 % 67.8 % 56.6 % 70.3 %

End Notes

1 Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. EBITDA is defined as “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” Adjusted EBITDA is used to measure Telesat’s financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income (less certain operating expenses such as share-based compensation expenses and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used to measure Telesat’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA allows investors and Telesat to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists investors and Telesat to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS Accounting Standards measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and is useful to investors and us in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be used in conjunction with IFRS Accounting Standards measures and are not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity or as a substitute for net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

2 Telesat’s backlog represents future cash inflows from capacity allocation or service delivery contracts. As of June 30, 2025, GEO backlog was $0.9 billion and represents our expected future revenue from existing GEO service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that we will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. As of June 30, 2025, the expected cash inflows from Telesat Lightspeed capacity allocation and service contracts (without discounting for present value) was $1.0 billion.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.