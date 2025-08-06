USA Rare Earth to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

STILLWATER, Okla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced that W. Robert Steele, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 3:30pm Eastern Time.

A broadcast of USAR’s presentation will be accessible from the “Presentations & Events” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of this webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit our investor website.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.



