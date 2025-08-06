Nexxen to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that members of its executive and investor relations team will participate in, and host investor meetings at, the following financial conferences:

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference (Boston). Executive management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 13 at 1:00 PM ET.

Rosenblatt Annual Technology Summit (virtual). Executive management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, August 19 at 9:00 AM ET.



Live webcasts of both fireside chats will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations under the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website for approximately one year.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with executive management or investor relations, please contact your Canaccord Genuity or Rosenblatt representative.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com