Matador Technologies Highlights Recent Conference Participation and Upcoming Industry Engagements

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE:IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, is pleased to provide an update on its recent participation in industry conferences and to share details on its upcoming engagements through the remainder of 2025.

Recent Conference Attendance

Over the past several months, Matador has actively participated in several events to engage with industry leaders, institutional investors, and the broader Bitcoin and digital asset community.

Consensus 2025 (May 14–16, 2025 | Toronto, Ontario)

Matador attended CoinDesk’s flagship event to connect with innovators, policymakers, and developers across the global crypto and Web3 ecosystem.

Bitcoin 2025 Conference (May 27–29, 2025 | Las Vegas, Nevada)

As one of the largest global gatherings of Bitcoin supporters, Matador joined investors, developers, and entrepreneurs for three days of panels, workshops, and ecosystem networking.

Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference (June 5, 2025 | Online)

Hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, this event provided a platform for Matador to present to a wide audience of retail and institutional investors interested in blockchain and digital asset strategies.

Bermuda Capital Event (June 6–8, 2025 | Hamilton, Bermuda)

Matador participated in a weekend of 1:1 meetings and networking with brokers, fund managers, and institutional investors. Hosted by Capital Event Management, this event offered valuable exposure to capital markets professionals in an intimate and productive setting.

Bitcoin Rodeo (June 28–29, 2025 | Calgary, Alberta)

Matador attended this grassroots Canadian gathering, which brings together Bitcoiners for educational panels and open community dialogue.

Alberta Trade Mission (July 7–11, 2025 | Calgary, Alberta)

Matador joined a multi-day trade mission featuring government roundtables, digital-asset and energy-sector discussions, and investor-networking opportunities held during the Calgary Stampede.



“These events provide a unique opportunity to both share our long-term vision and learn from peers, investors, and ecosystem builders,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies. “It’s clear that Bitcoin is becoming increasingly central to global financial conversations, and we are proud to be at the forefront of that shift.”

Upcoming Industry Engagements

The Company looks forward to continuing its proactive engagement strategy through a series of upcoming conferences designed to strengthen relationships across capital markets and the Bitcoin community.

Learning Bitcoin 2025 (August 16–17, 2025 | Vancouver, British Columbia)

A two-day event at the Vancouver Convention Centre featuring workshops on Lightning, policy, and developer tools, ideal for onboarding new users and deepening technical expertise.



Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025 (August 22–23, 2025 | New Delhi, India)

A summit where global CEOs, policymakers, and thought leaders convene to set the business agenda amid geopolitical and technological shifts.



Bitcoin Asia 2025 (August 28 – 29, 2025 | Hong Kong)

Asia’s flagship Bitcoin conference convening thousands of founders, investors, and policymakers at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to accelerate Bitcoin-native business growth across the region.



Bitcoin Treasuries NYC Unconference (September 17, 2025 | New York City, New York)

An executive-level event focused on corporate Bitcoin-treasury strategy, offering breakout sessions and high-signal networking with leading public-company treasury teams and institutional allocators.

The Canadian Bitcoin Conference (October 16–18, 2025 | Montreal, Quebec)

As a domestic Bitcoin event, this conference will convene technologists, investors, and thought leaders to discuss the future of Bitcoin in Canada.

Bitcoin MENA 2025 (December 8–9, 2025 | Abu Dhabi, UAE)

The Middle East’s largest Bitcoin event at ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi, featuring global speakers, enterprise programming, and the region’s largest Bitcoin expo hall.



“Our goal isn’t just to talk about Bitcoin. It’s to build real-world infrastructure that makes it usable and accessible,” said Sunny Ray, President of Matador Technologies.

Matador remains committed to deepening its presence in the global Bitcoin ecosystem and actively seeks opportunities to collaborate with aligned investors, institutions, and innovators.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

