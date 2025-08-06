NKGen Biotech To Present on Allogeneic Enhanced NK Cells without Lymphodepletion in Solid Tumors at the 13th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen, will present at the 13th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit (the “Summit”) to be held in Philadelphia, PA, from August 11 - 13, 2025.

The Summit is a leading global event in cancer immunotherapy. Organized by Cambridge Healthtech Institute, the summit brings together top experts from industry and academia to explore the latest advances in cell therapies, innate immunity, bispecifics, and translational strategies. With multiple scientific tracks, high-impact presentations, and collaborative discussions, it serves as a premier forum for driving innovation and progress in the immuno-oncology field.

Presentation Details :

Title: Allogeneic Enhanced Natural Killer Cells without Lymphodepletion in Solid Tumors Conference Track: Innate Immunity Date and Time: Wednesday, August 13, 2025; 2:50 PM ET





Dr. Song’s presentation will focus on the pivotal role of natural killer (NK) cells as primary effector cells in the innate immune response against cancer. Traditional allogeneic donor-derived therapies often require lymphodepletion to prevent immunologic rejection, a process that can compromise combination strategies aimed at enhancing T cell activity. Dr. Song will present scientific data and early clinical findings on NKGen’s allogeneic NK cell therapy, SNK02, which is being evaluated in solid tumors without the need for lymphodepletion.

Previously disclosed Phase 1 data for SNK02 in solid tumors, which may not be included in this presentation, is available on the Scientific Publications page of the NKGen website under the “SNK02 Allogeneic” section.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)

SVP, Corporate Affairs

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com

External Contacts:

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com