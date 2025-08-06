Lean Solutions Group Launches AI-Readiness Assessment to Accelerate ROI for Transportation & Logistics Clients

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a leading provider of strategic services across the transportation, logistics, and retail industries, today announced the launch of the Lean AI Readiness Assessment™, a new solution designed to gauge an organization’s ability to adopt, implement, and manage artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for maximum ROI. LSG’s assessment produces a roadmap of detailed recommendations, enabling LSG to guide each client on its shortest path to value from AI.

“We’re taking the guesswork out of AI for our clients,” said Jack Freker, CEO of LSG. “Through the Lean AI Readiness Assessment, our technology team helps clients understand their options with AI, the time-to-value of each potential project, and the likely ROI. Then, when they’re ready, we work with them to put their roadmap into action, allowing their teams to stay focused on core business priorities.”

The Lean AI Readiness Assessment identifies strengths, gaps, and next steps to align AI adoption with an organization’s mission, objectives, operational and compliance needs, and its current state of readiness. As a result, LSG clients will be better prepared to adopt and scale AI-augmented processes.

The assessment follows a five-step framework: Discovery, Assessment and Gap Analysis, AI Project Prioritization, Roadmap, and Deployment Readiness. This structured approach ensures that AI adoption aligns with each client’s mission, operational needs, and compliance requirements, while setting them up for long-term success.

“Transportation and logistics companies that align the right mix of people, processes, and technology are best positioned to unlock significant cost savings through AI-driven efficiencies,” added Freker. “Every company will have a different starting point, different investment needs, and different priorities. Our assessment quickly pinpoints the fastest path to each client’s strongest bottom-line results.”

The Lean AI Readiness Assessment will evaluate:

Existing procedures and processes for AI and human automation opportunities

Analysis of potential ROI by mapping effort vs. impact

Organizational readiness, including workforce reskilling and upskilling needs



Based on the findings from completed AI readiness assessments, LSG will build a roadmap and optionally launch a 60-day AI pilot aligned to jointly defined success metrics.

Example pilot use cases include quoting automation, carrier sales optimization, track-and-trace improvements, appointment scheduling, POD and invoice matching, and AI-enabled customer care. These proof-of-concept deployments are designed to demonstrate tangible value quickly while laying the groundwork for longer-term AI transformation.

LSG has begun offering the Lean AI Readiness Solution to its clients. To learn more, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.



About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group (LSG) is the leading technology-enabled provider of global workforce solutions. With nearly 10,000 employees serving more than 650 North American companies from its service centers in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines, LSG offers employers the right combination of technology, talent, and strategy to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and drive growth. To learn more, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com