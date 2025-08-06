Reliance Global Group Enhances RELI Exchange with Advanced Client Service Center to Support Scalable Growth and Operational Excellence

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”) today announced a significant enhancement to its RELI Exchange InsurTech platform through the launch of a next-generation Client Service Center. This expanded functionality empowers independent insurance agents to focus on acquiring new business while RELI Exchange’s dedicated team efficiently manages client service requests behind the scenes. This expansion comes on the heels of strong organic growth at RELI Exchange which underscores the scalability and strength of RELI Exchange’s tech-enabled service model.

“Our enhanced service platform allows agency partners to remain laser-focused on driving new business while we ensure that their clients receive prompt and professional support,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group. “This is a strategic step forward in our long-term plan to integrate service delivery with sales enablement. By keeping agents on the front lines and removing service-related distractions, RELI Exchange continues to differentiate itself as a true partner in agency growth.”

“With the new digital Client Service Center, policyholders can easily submit requests—such as mortgagee clause updates—through a white-label interface, which are then routed directly to our in-house service team for prompt handling,” said Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech and Operations. “This streamlines the service process without disrupting the agent’s focus on new business. At the same time, agents stay informed in real time, maintaining transparency and client trust. It’s as if each agency partner now has a built-in service team, enabling them to focus on growing their business faster without taking on additional overhead.”

“The platform enhancements we have made reflect our continued commitment to delivering smart, scalable solutions for our agency partners. Our technology and operations are tightly aligned with our growth objectives, enabling us to expand revenue while keeping service costs lean. We believe these developments position RELI Exchange as a leading InsurTech solution in the market, offering both operational leverage and exceptional client support,“ concluded Mr. Beyman.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding:

Our expectations that the new next-generation Client Service Center will enhance agent productivity, streamline policy servicing workflows, and drive future revenue growth at RELI Exchange;

Our belief that expanded digital self-service capabilities will strengthen our value proposition to independent insurance agents and accelerate platform adoption;

Our expectation that real-time transparency and reporting features will improve client satisfaction metrics and support incremental margin expansion;

Our intention to leverage the scalable InsurTech architecture of RELI Exchange to integrate service delivery with sales enablement and create operating leverage; and

Other statements relating to our future financial performance, business strategy, technology developments, and operational execution.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that: (i) the Client Service Center enhancements roll out as planned; (ii) agency partners adopt the new functionalities at anticipated rates; (iii) integration and technical performance meet our expectations; and (iv) no material adverse changes occur in market, economic, or regulatory conditions that would impair platform usage.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including: delays or failure to complete the Spetner acquisition; challenges in realizing anticipated cost savings or cash flow improvements; unexpected integration issues; competitive pressures in the InsurTech and insurance agency markets; adverse economic or regulatory developments; and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are encouraged to carefully review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, as well as other SEC filings, for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com

