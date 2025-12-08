Reliance Global Group (RELI) Adds to Zcash (ZEC) Position, and Continues Implementing Its Institutional ZEC Adoption Strategy

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”) today announced that it has deployed additional cash to increase its Zcash (ZEC) position. This additional allocation to the Company’s Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) reflects the Company’s internal view that ZEC may be an institutionally adaptable and technologically resilient privacy-enabled digital asset and may play a meaningful role in its long-term treasury strategy.

Zcash’s dual architecture which combines transparent auditability with optional privacy in the Company’s view supports its appeal to organizations seeking digital assets that can be implemented for regulated environments. Reliance’s decision to add to its position reflects the Company’s view that ZEC is supported by technology and a use-case-driven foundation that it believes aligns with long-term treasury and risk management objectives.

“Our increased allocation to Zcash stems from our continued analysis of how privacy-enabled digital assets fit within a modern treasury framework,” said Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech at Reliance and a member of the Company’s Crypto Advisory Board. “In our analysis, ZEC stands out to us because it combines optional transparency with a privacy model that is both deliberate and operationally practical. We believe it can provide institutions with flexibility while remaining compatible with robust governance and compliance requirements, and that balance is a key reason we chose to build on our existing position.”

“As digital assets mature, we expect the market to place greater emphasis on tools that balance confidentiality with compliance, we believe Zcash is positioned at that intersection,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group. “Adding to our position is a measured, strategic decision that demonstrates our belief in ZEC’s long-term relevance. We see privacy as an essential component of modern financial infrastructure, not an optional enhancement, and ZEC is one of the networks we have evaluated that we believe approaches this challenge with real technical depth.”

