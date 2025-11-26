Reliance Global Group Increases Zcash (ZEC) Position Through Additional Cash Deployment

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”) today announced that it has deployed additional cash into its Zcash (ZEC) position, as part of its focused Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) strategy. This step follows Reliance’s recent consolidation of its digital asset holdings into Zcash and reflects the Company’s current view of ZEC as its primary digital asset exposure within that strategy.

Zcash’s architecture, featuring a Bitcoin-based security model enhanced with optional privacy and selective disclosure, continues to distinguish it from other blockchain networks. Its dual-transaction model provides transparency when appropriate while enabling confidential, shielded transactions when needed, aligning Zcash with real-world regulatory, governance, and institutional requirements. Reliance believes these features, together reinforce Zcash’s position as a leading privacy-preserving digital asset.

“We deployed additional cash into our Zcash position because our ongoing analysis supports our decision to maintain ZEC as our primary digital asset exposure within our treasury strategy,” commented Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech at Reliance and member of the Company’s Crypto Advisory Board. “Zcash’s architecture, anchored by Bitcoin-based fundamentals but enhanced with privacy capabilities, offers a combination of transparency, security, and optional confidentiality that we believe will become increasingly important as digital assets mature and institutional participation accelerates.”

“Zcash’s technology and privacy-preserving features support our view that privacy-enabled digital assets may play a role in the continued maturation of digital asset markets,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group. “Our focused and disciplined strategy is intended to provide clarity around our digital asset approach and to position Reliance to participate, in a measured way, in the evolution of privacy-enabled, compliance-ready digital assets. We believe this expanded position is consistent with our long-term value creation objectives and overall Digital Asset Treasury framework.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions and include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our expectation that consolidating our Digital Asset Treasury into Zcash (ZEC) and actively managing that position may support our long-term Digital Asset Treasury strategy and shareholder value; (ii) our belief that Zcash’s technology, including its privacy-preserving features and selective disclosure capabilities, may provide resilience and growth potential for our treasury portfolio; (iii) our expectation that our governance, custody, risk management and compliance processes will enable responsible management of ZEC and other digital assets, if any, within a public-company framework; (iv) our belief that our participation in the Zcash ecosystem, and in blockchain initiatives more broadly, may position Reliance to benefit as institutional and commercial adoption evolves; and (v) other statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, business strategy, technology initiatives (including blockchain and AI), capital allocation (including dividends), and execution.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, including, among others: (a) our ability to implement and adapt our Digital Asset Treasury strategy focused on Zcash (ZEC) as approved by the Board; (b) sufficient stability, liquidity and market infrastructure in cryptocurrency and blockchain markets, including the market for ZEC, to execute that strategy; (c) regulatory, accounting and tax frameworks that permit our participation in digital asset markets, including holdings of privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies such as Zcash; (d) the absence of material adverse changes in market, economic or regulatory conditions affecting digital assets generally or Zcash specifically; and (e) the availability of sufficient liquidity, retained earnings and other legally available funds to support any declared dividends, as determined by our Board in its discretion.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: volatility, illiquidity or declines in cryptocurrency markets generally and in the market for ZEC in particular; the concentration of our Digital Asset Treasury in a single digital asset; operational, custody, cybersecurity and other technological risks associated with acquiring, holding and transferring digital assets; changes in laws, regulations, accounting standards or enforcement priorities (including with respect to privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies, anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance) that adversely affect digital asset holdings, Zcash or blockchain initiatives; challenges integrating blockchain technologies, including Zcash, with our businesses; competitive pressures from Insurtech, blockchain or digital-asset market participants; our ability to declare, fund and pay dividends in the future, which are at the discretion of our Board and depend on, among other things, our results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, debt covenants, and applicable law; risks associated with development, integration and governance of AI technologies, including data, ethics, regulatory and cybersecurity considerations; and other risks described under “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (as amended), our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Reliance Global Group, Inc. or any other person, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Any references to historical or past performance, including with respect to the price or market performance of Zcash (ZEC) or any other digital asset, are provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of, or indication of, future results. Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies such as ZEC, involve a high degree of risk and have experienced, and may continue to experience periods of significant price volatility and market dislocation. Their value may fluctuate rapidly and could decline, including to zero. There can be no assurance that any current digital asset strategy will be successful or will achieve any particular outcome.

